How to Systemise your Business

In today’s complex business world, we’re doing work of myriad different kinds, and collaborating in a whole range of ways that just a few years ago would have been unfeasible. You might have a remote team of freelancers working alongside a fixed, salaried office team, all contributing in different ways, at different times of the day.

Given all this new complexity, it might seem easy for a business to become ground up in its own inner workings. That’s where systemisation comes in. To systemise a business is to create a process, or series of processes, which documents which tasks need to be done and when. In practice, this often means bringing in the right productivity software and training everyone in how to get the best from it.

Why is systemisation important?

Do it right, and you’ll generate more free time, and enjoy greater productivity. After all, you’ll never again ask ‘what should I be doing next? This added efficiency alone might make the process of systemisation worthwhile.

In the long-term, you’ll also drive down your costs, since less waste means lowered expenses. If your competitors are systemising and you aren’t, then you’ll put yourself at a considerable disadvantage.

The right system will also allow you to measure the progress of any given project, and help you to identify where your weaknesses are, so that those weaknesses can be later addressed. It will also help you to monitor your working hours, and, in the long-term, reduce the amount that you spend on overtime.

Steps to take to systemise your business

Generally speaking, it’s a good idea to systemise your business in stages. That way, you aren’t going to be bogged down in some never-ending, large-scale overhaul. Look at which parts of your business would benefit the most from systemisation, make a plan, and then implement it. When you’re done, you’ll have learned a few significant lessons about what you might have done better, which can be applied when you come to systemise another aspect of your business.

The department often cited as benefiting the most from systemisation is often HR. You’ll be able to automate your payroll systems, and vastly improve the efficiency of the entire department. Human members of staff will be able to concentrate on providing human support, while the administrative burden is taken up by software.

Of course, to get to this stage, you’ll need to train your employees in the use of the new technology. This might be an ongoing, iterative process, wherein you collect feedback on how things might be done better, and optimise in stages. You should think of this as something you’ll review regularly, so that you can adjust to changes in the shape of the business, and economic environment.