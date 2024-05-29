SHINONOME ABYSS – The Maiden Exorcist: Exciting Indie Game Launch Announced

Fans of indie games are eagerly awaiting the release of SHINONOME ABYSS: The Maiden Exorcist, set to launch in autumn 2024.

This new game is the second collaboration between KADOKAWA Game Linkage and ABC Animation, who are also behind the highly anticipated Ninja Slayer Neosaitama in Flames, releasing this summer.

The game will debut on Steam, and it is available for wishlist addition now. Updates are regularly posted on its dedicated X account.

SHINONOME ABYSS: The Maiden Exorcist is an action survival game with horror elements. It follows Yono, a Miko (maiden exorcist), as she searches for her missing exorcist brother. Her quest leads her to a mysterious mansion filled with mononoke (yokai and vengeful spirits).

Players must survive by detecting mononoke through sounds or clues, but exploration can also defeat enemies.

When Yono faces danger, an alternate personality enhances her abilities. Effective management of this change is crucial for survival.

The game offers three modes: “Harai,” “Misogi,” and “Gyou”. “Gyou” is the hardest mode, challenging players to survive in an endless dungeon. Set in a Japanese backdrop, the game presents numerous monster threats.

Inspired by the previous Shinonome game on Steam, the new release incorporates user feedback, adding various characters and a challenging boss.

SHINONOME ABYSS: The Maiden Exorcist is playable in Japanese, English, and Chinese. Suitable for all ages, it is particularly recommended for retro gaming fans.

The creators stated: “The place Yono must go to is a terrifying place where mononoke reside and the very structure of the mansion changes every time one enters. Only time will tell what awaits her when she opens the sliding doors…

“Even in the gaming world, Indie games are unique because they allow the creator’s thoughts and ideas to shine through in a straightforward manner. This project aims to use Indie Games to popularize the titles that these games are based on, in not only Japan but the rest of the world as well.”