Kene Kaya’s “Amazonía” Collection Charms Audiences at Miami Swim Week

Peruvian designer Alessandra Durand stole the show on the opening day of Miami Swim Week with her captivating collection, “Amazonía,” under her label Kene Kaya. Featuring a stunning display of indigenous artwork from the Peruvian Amazon, the collection mesmerised attendees with its unique blend of embroidered, printed, and hand-painted designs.

“Kené Kaya,” meaning “the spirit of design” in the native language of Shipibo-Conibo, embodies Durand’s vision – a celebration of Peruvian indigenous cultural heritage through fashion.

Durand’s show emerged as a standout event in the designer schedule, captivating audiences from the beginning. The opening, featuring model Ivany Guzman, gracefully set the tone, accompanied by beautiful instrumentals with vocals from one of Kene Kaya’s artisans that left spectators spellbound.

Breaking from conventional swimwear presentations at Miami Swim Week, “Amazonía” offered an elegant and cohesive array of resort and swimwear. Fabric prints and embroidery of textile artwork, along with handmade beaded accessories by indigenous artisans, wove a narrative of cultural richness and reverence.

The highlight of the show was a dramatic finale, as two models graced the runway draped in capes of hand-painted original pieces by globally acclaimed artists Olinda Silvano and Sadith Silvano. Their breathtaking creations added an exquisite touch to an already mesmerising collection.

What truly set “Amazonía” apart were its styling and beaded accessories, meticulously handcrafted by artisans from the Awajun and Shipibo-Conibo tribes of the Peruvian Amazon. Each accessory bore the mark of craftsmanship passed down through generations, infusing the collection with authenticity and reverence for indigenous artistry.

“This collection is a tribute to the beauty of the Amazon and the remarkable talent of its indigenous communities,” remarked Durand. “Through Amazonía,’ I aim to not only showcase their artistry but also foster a deeper appreciation for indigenous cultural heritage. I am honoured to be able to share the talent of artisans that are no longer just limited to the streets of Lima.”

The collection received glowing reviews for its cohesive yet diverse aesthetic, seamlessly blending traditional motifs of nature and Amazonian wildlife with contemporary silhouettes. Attendees praised its vibrant colour palette and intricate detailing, lauding Durand’s commitment to combine contemporary fashion with colourful traditional artwork.

“Amazonía” by Kene Kaya demonstrates the power of fashion to transcend boundaries and elevate cultural narratives. With its enchanting blend of art, tradition, and innovation, it leaves an unforgettable mark on the landscape of global fashion.