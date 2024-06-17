King Street Grooming Celebrates Two Years and 20,000 Appointments

King Street Grooming, the premier male grooming emporium on Manchester’s King Street, celebrates two years of business since its opening in 2020.

Established by Gareth Rowan-Dylan and Inc & Co, this award-winning brand was created with the vision of offering Manchester men not only barbering services but also treatments like Botox, facials, and waxing.

As part of the private equity firm Inc & Co, King Street Grooming has completed over 20,000 appointments in two years and has received numerous industry awards for exceptional service.

Jack Mason, Group CEO of Inc & Co, stated, “The team at Inc & Co created the brand from scratch with Gareth over two years ago, and since then, the concept has become more than just a place for a haircut. With treatments such as the P-Shot by Dr Dic, the service offering is light years ahead of its competitors. That forward-thinking mentality will continue to set the brand apart from all others in Manchester and beyond.”

Since its launch, King Street Grooming has broadened its service range and now offers treatments for men including the P-Shot, Botox, tattoo removal, and laser hair removal.

Gareth Rowan-Dylan, Managing Director of King Street Grooming, remarked, “With over 1,400 5-star reviews, our customer feedback speaks volumes. Offering only the best services for our male-only clientele, I couldn’t be prouder to reach our second year in business. The team and I are looking forward to welcoming new and existing customers into the store for many more years to come.”

King Street Grooming is a multi-award-winning premium Manchester barbershop with a treatment floor that offers the P-shot, Laser hair and tattoo removal, and Botox.

