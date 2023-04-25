York’s SureStore Facility: A Secure and Sustainable Self-Storage Solution by Flexiss Group and LGIM

Flexiss Group, a leading independent storage management platform, has announced the opening of its latest facility under their SureStore brand in York. The new facility is the first of its kind to combine a specification which targets net-zero carbon in operation with a fully automated no-key access system called Nokē, making it one of the most secure storage facilities in the UK.

Flexiss continues to expand their independent management platform, and now has a total of 17 stores operating across multiple financial institutions with York being the latest investment from Legal and General Investment Management (‘LGIM’), the largest UK-based asset manager.

York is the first Flexiss Group facility to use this cutting-edge technology, and the company aims to build all future locations to Net Zero Carbon in operation standards as well as to use this enhanced security for customer access. This is part of both Flexiss Group’s and LGIM’s continued commitment to driving sustainability and developing new environmentally conscious buildings that aim to be net-zero carbon in operation.

The York SureStore location is their second UK store funded by LGIM’s Industrial Property Investment Fund aiming to be net zero carbon in operation, following their latest opening in Wokingham in July 2022.

Paul Whittaker Flexiss Commercial Director said that “through experience and innovation, the Flexiss group and its partner LGIM are truly industry-leading, something I am extremely proud to be a part of.”

The Flexiss Group has plans for growth in other UK-wide locations, and all upcoming storage facilities will feature Nokē and net-zero technology. Further store openings with Legal & General include Loughborough, Stoke, Stevenage, Hamstead, and Bedford.

Matthew Lilley, Assistant Fund Manager at LGIM Real Assets, added “York SureStore is truly a best-in-class facility, marking our second self-storage development to open in the last nine months. We are increasing our exposure to the sector with a growing pipeline – primarily through purpose-built developments, which incorporate enhanced specifications from the design stage, which aim to achieve net zero carbon in operation. We continue to integrate new technologies, such as the Nokē system, allowing us to enhance the customer experience and drive outperformance. We look forward to continuing with this as a precedent with our partners, Flexiss.”

The York facility on Auster Road offers 36,000 sq ft of premium storage space hosting alongside last mile logistic space, office and co-work opportunities as well as flex-space work areas designed for the many start-up businesses of York and the surrounding areas.

Through their commitment to sustainability and a pioneering approach to storage solutions, the Flexiss Group continues to create unique self-storage facilities, created for the local community whilst setting the standard for the industry. With the combination of the Nokē access system and a net-zero carbon building, Flexiss Group has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and excellence in the storage industry.

Flexiss opened its first SureStore site in Bolton in 2018 and has since expanded its independent management platform to encompass 17 facilities across the UK, with investment partner Legal & General funding the last 2 recent new store openings. With their unparalleled expertise, Flexiss is at the forefront of the self-storage industry and is poised to continue its growth and success.

“Through our Flexiss tech platform, customers can move in remotely and access their spaces without the need for a key but through their mobile devices, thanks to the Janus Nokē system which is installed in all of the 500+ spaces at York. With the Flexiss collection and delivery services and free Wi-Fi throughout, I believe, like our other SureStore facilities, that this facility will be able to, through our commercial customers, bring employment and revenue to the York area for years to come,” said Paul Whittaker Flexiss Commercial