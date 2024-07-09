Ardan Labs Rolls Out Advanced Go Training Sessions and Expands Services in Latin America

Ardan Labs, a leading provider of technical training and consulting services, has announced the launch of its new “Short and Advanced Go Training” sessions. These intensive 4-hour live instructor-led workshops are designed for experienced Go developers looking to deepen their knowledge and productivity in the Go programming language.

Short and Advanced Go Training Sessions:

The specialised training sessions will cover a range of advanced topics essential for developers looking to refine their skills efficiently. Key areas of focus include:

Deep Dive into Interfaces

Practical Generics

Street Fighting Testing

Building Go Executables

Advanced Error Handling

Advanced JSON

Writing Secure Go Applications

Go Performance Optimisation

Participants will gain practical insights and hands-on experience from industry experts, enabling them to address complex challenges with confidence. Each workshop is structured to provide actionable knowledge and best practices that can be immediately applied in real-world scenarios.

“We are excited to unveil our ‘Short and Advanced Go Training’ sessions, designed to empower experienced developers with advanced Go programming techniques,” said William Kennedy, Managing Partner and Lead Go Instructor at Ardan Labs. “These workshops reflect our commitment to delivering high-impact learning experiences that meet the evolving demands of the software development community.”

Expansion of Nearshoring Services in Latin America:

In addition to enhancing its training offerings, Ardan Labs is also broadening its staffing services with an emphasis on nearshoring solutions. This strategic initiative aims to provide clients with access to top-tier engineering talent located in Latin American hubs such as Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

“With over 12 years of experience in Latin America, our expansion into nearshoring reaffirms our commitment to supporting our clients’ growth and operational efficiency,” added Kennedy. “By incorporating our LATAM nearshoring services, clients can tap into a pool of skilled and vetted engineers to scale their teams without compromising on quality.”

Engineers are pre-vetted, fluent in English, and within your time zone. By leveraging these nearshore teams, Ardan Labs offers clients the benefits of proximity, cultural alignment, and cost-efficiency.

For more information about Ardan Labs’ “Short and Advanced Go Training” sessions and nearshoring solutions, please visit www.ardanlabs.com.