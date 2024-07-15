CSP Networks Achieves #74 Position on Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501

CSP Networks has been acknowledged as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the highly regarded 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a standard in the technology sector, ranks firms based on their growth, profitability, and innovation.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers globally have submitted applications to be included on this renowned and definitive list. Being featured on the list is a significant achievement for any managed services organisation. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey employs a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. This methodology has been developed by leading experts in the managed services industry.

MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. Channel Futures ranks applicants using a unique methodology that considers financial performance based on long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Channel Futures is delighted to name CSP Networks to the 2024 MSP 501.

“We are honoured to be recognised by Channel Futures for the 8th consecutive year,” said Michael Chen, CEO, CSP Networks. “Ranking #74 while celebrating our 20th year as an MSP brings tremendous validation on where we stand amongst our worldwide peers. I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication throughout the years in achieving this accomplishment!”

This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be acknowledged on the Channel Futures website and honoured during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, 16-19 September 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

The MSP 501 represents the pinnacle of the technology services industry, providing outstanding vendor and platform-neutral advice and value to small, mid-sized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 generated aggregate revenue of nearly $25 billion with an average growth of recurring revenue of 19%. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in areas such as AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 is responsible for keeping their global customers safe, connected, and efficient.

“The 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners survived a challenging market and emerged as the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Dave Raffo, MSP editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The most impressive thing about the MSP 501 winners is they deliver for their customers every day. These are the most innovative, driven, and successful MSPs in a fiercely competitive industry.”

“For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501, everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing organisations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new heights,” said Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels.

“These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures’ extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today’s best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organisations,” DeMarzo stated. “At their core, these are vendor and platform-neutral partners focused on doing what is right for their customers.”

The Channel Futures media organisation, owned and operated by Informa, is the only channel-centric events, media, and research company that can provide such insight into the managed services market.

The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice to benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.