Funeral Industry Booms: Funeral Directors Increase by 28%

Amsterdam, 10-07-2024 – The UK‘s funeral industry is thriving with a significant 28% increase in funeral directors over the past decade, according to a study by BoldData. This steady yearly rise has led to more funeral directors than ever on the country’s high streets. With nearly one in five people in England and Wales now aged 65 or over—a figure that has risen by 20% in the last decade—demand for funeral services continues to grow. However, industry leaders warn of a critical issue: the lack of regulation.

Nearly one in five people in England and Wales are 65 or over. The number of people aged over 65 has surged by 20% over the past decade. Highlighting the increasing demand for funeral services. The demographic shift is clearly reflected in the numbers: from 4.015 funeral directors in 2014 to 5.125 in 2024. A rise of 28%. The upward trajectory is even reflected on our TV screens with soaps including Coronation Street and Eastenders now featuring funeral directors as prominent characters.

No statutory regulation

Andrew Judd, CEO of The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD), credits the rise in the number of funeral directors to the fact there are ‘no barriers to entry’ – as there’s no statutory regulation. Andrew said: “At the moment anyone can set up as a funeral director, I think that’s one of the reasons that there are so many, there are no barriers to entry. Generally most funeral directors do a very good job, but at the moment there’s still the opportunity for someone to start a business and operate it outside of scrutiny.” Funeral directors can voluntarily become members of industry bodies such as the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) or the National Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF). However firms can choose opt not to take part in this voluntary regulation and can operate without scrutiny.

