Zeeelle Debuts First-Ever Contoured Hair Wigs

Premium wig manufacturer Zeeelle is delighted to announce the launch of their innovative contoured hair wigs. Created to enhance and complement facial shapes, these wigs represent a groundbreaking development in the wig industry and aim to set new beauty standards.

Inspired by contemporary makeup trends, Zeeelle’s new wigs employ a bespoke hair colouring technique that combines freehand application and highlighting. This method strategically positions various tones and depths around the face to produce a natural, contoured look. By using highlights and shadows, these wigs highlight particular facial features, providing a sophisticated touch that enhances natural beauty.

“We believe hair can be designed to complement and enhance facial features just like makeup, which is why we’re thrilled to introduce our contoured hair wigs,” says Zeeelle’s Creative Director, Frey Necole. “Embracing the subtle art of shading and highlighting, these wigs offer a touch that enhances natural beauty. This is the first of its kind and we are looking forward to creating more unique pieces for our clients.”

Key Highlights of Zeeelle’s Contoured Hair Wigs: