Swift and Assange — Why VistaJet Is the Choice for the World’s Most Delicate and Complex Flights

After over five years in HM Prison Belmarsh in southeast London, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has left the U.K. and arrived safely in the U.S. territory of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands after a luxury long-haul flight. There, Assange pleaded guilty under the Espionage Act before setting off on another flight to his home country of Australia.

Operated by the global business aviation company VistaJet, Assange’s pick of the Bombardier Global 6000 executive aircraft — delivered in early 2016 and registered 9H-VTD — has been a favorite among A-list celebrities including Taylor Swift, who allegedly chartered the plane for her famous flight from Tokyo to the Super Bowl to watch her tight end beau Travis Kelce, following her four sold-out shows at Tokyo Dome.

Assange, who is finally a free man after his 21-hour, multileg flight and hearing in Saipan, along with Swift — who had the Japanese Embassy involved to assure she wouldn’t miss her ride to the Super Bowl — both made the most of their hectic flight schedules with VistaJet. The company has been known for years by the most demanding customers for being the only one able to accommodate the most remarkable flight requirements – from protocol for royalty to highest privacy (such as the one required by Assange), to overnight and multileg flights, down to help establishing world records across continents.

Assange’s $500,000 flight, while raising eyebrows for its seemingly massive price tag, has illustrated the requirements for maximum reliability in operating some of aviation’s most intricate journeys across multiple countries with highest security.

Here’s a closer look at VistaJet and why it’s become the go-to operator of the most delicate and complex flights around the world.

Chartered Privacy

For high-profile flyers like Assange and Swift, chartered jets offer an additional layer of privacy and security that a typical passenger wouldn’t require. Private charter flights often depart from fixed-based operators, a separate wing of an airport that’s frequently less crowded and has less intensive security.

“Privacy and excellence are the main drivers of VistaJet,” said Matteo Atti, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, in an interview with international property services company Savills. And it could not be more true.

With Swift considered one of the most famous individuals in the world, and Assange considered one of the most controversial, this added level of discretion is crucial for safety, as individuals subject to that degree of scrutiny and attention can easily be put in harm’s way if their whereabouts become public knowledge.

Offering access to an entire fleet of aircraft, VistaJet allows passengers to fly in complete privacy. Its bespoke subscription service comes with guaranteed, fixed-rate flights to anywhere in the world with as little as 24 hours’ notice. This offers the flexibility of owning a private jet without taking on the exorbitant expenses of owning one, a major perk for businesses and frequent flyers alike.

As the only private charter service that flies to 96% of the world’s countries, VistaJet considers itself the first global aviation company, with an extensive fleet capable of flying up to 17 hours nonstop. With point-to-point service and smooth connectivity, the company offers luxury and privacy throughout the entire flight process, guaranteeing a seamless experience wherever you are.

“Bombardier delivered just shy of 240 Global 7500 aircraft and we have 18 of them in our fleet,” Leona Qi, president of VistaJet U.S., told Business Jet Traveler. “We’re the only company in the world that can provide connectivity at this scale, meaning that we’re guaranteeing our customers availability on this aircraft type from New York to Dubai [United Arab Emirates], from Dubai to Hong Kong, and then from Hong Kong to London.”

Unparalleled Luxury

It’s no secret that flying can be a hassle, especially after a three-hour performance (or a stint in prison), so it should come as no surprise that the Bombardier Global 6000 used by Swift and Assange is also among the most sought-after and luxurious private jets on Earth.

With seating for 14 passengers and sleeping accommodations for seven, the luxury aircraft features a three-zone cabin, full-service fine dining, and a spacious cabin with 6 feet, 2 inches of headspace. The jet can fly for 13 hours over a range of 6,000 nautical miles, about the distance from New York to Japan.

“We pride ourselves in providing a premium solution, the best-in-class cabin experience, provided by highly trained cabin crew, that follow a specific training program by the British Butler Institute, MedAire and Norland College, in Britain,” Qi said to aviation news platform Aerotime Hub. “We want to make sure that our experience [from] the ground to the sky remains consistent.”

Recently, the company unveiled a comprehensive Wellness Program that incorporates luxury and relaxation into all aspects of travel. Passengers can consult with a nutritionist before their flight to develop in-flight meals that adhere to dietary preferences and mitigate jet lag, and they can also expect ergonomic seating, in-flight meditation, and advanced technology to synchronize their internal clock. After the flight, VistaJet members have access to wellness guides and curated wellness programs to ensure that they maintain well-being throughout their trip.

“This isn’t just about flying; it’s about enhancing the quality of life for our members,” Atti commented to Forbes. “We understand the unique challenges that frequent flyers face and we’re committed to transforming the flying experience, making every journey a moment of rejuvenation and well-being.”

Sustainable Safeguards

Private jets are known polluters, with frequent flyers like Swift (who recently surpassed the 100th date of her worldwide Eras Tour) falling under scrutiny for their seemingly excessive flight patterns.

As a world-renowned aviation company, VistaJet has developed a robust set of sustainability standards to mitigate the impacts of its clients’ flights and allow its members to reduce their impact. The company is in the midst of transitioning its fleet to operate on sustainable aviation fuel, reducing the life cycle carbon emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional fuel. VistaJet also supports a variety of environmental efforts that help offset its carbon usage, like planting and conserving trees and developing renewable energy plants.

“As a business we are working very closely with the European and U.S. Business Aviation Associations, and it’s important to me that we are a leader in sustainability”, Thomas Flohr, the company’s founder and chairman, said to The Gentleman’s Journal.

VistaJet’s Value

While Assange received a mixed reception for his $500,000 flight, it’s clear that with VistaJet, you get what you pay for: a safe and private flight where no attention is spared. As more and more businesses and frequent flyers are opting to fly private charters, VistaJet has solidified itself as the go-to option for its seamless operation of delicate and complex flights.