Gardening Guru’s Volunteering Efforts Transform Cheltenham Community

Cheltenham-based Marcus Bergin has been recognised with an award for his volunteer work, undertaken alongside his business, Marcus Bergin Gardening.

With over 20 years of experience and a mission to deliver exceptional garden and grounds maintenance services, Marcus has swiftly built a reputation for reliability and superior service.

By committing to excellence, sustainability, and personalised outdoor care, Marcus Bergin Gardening has transformed numerous properties into pristine, inviting environments.

He has volunteered his time to assist in the gardens of the disabled community through the Wildlife Trust, led a 10-acre rewilding project on Cleeve Hill, appeared on Lee Connelly’s podcast, also known as the Skinny Jean Gardener, engaged in local lecturing and school activities, and founded the Bishops Cleeve Gardening Club, which now has over 2,200 members.

Marcus has become a Wildlife Trust ambassador, a Rewilding Ambassador for Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, and has been featured in Cotswold Life for his contributions to wildlife gardening.

Recently, his Facebook group dedicated to shade gardening has grown to an online community of over 300,000 users, earning him the ‘Rising Star’ award from Big Business Events. This award recognises Marcus’s impact on his sector, driven by his passion for educating gardening enthusiasts.

Marcus’s expertise spans meticulous lawn care, hedge trimming, and seasonal planting to advanced pressure washing and revitalising driveways, patios, and other hard surfaces. This comprehensive service and dedication to quality have established the business as trusted experts in garden maintenance, grounds upkeep, and pressure washing. The company proudly serves over 60 private gardens, ensuring they remain vibrant and well-maintained throughout the year.

Inspired by his Gran, who encouraged him to pick caterpillars off cabbages, Marcus developed key skills to overcome various obstacles. These include effective communication and education to demystify gardening, sustainable practices to attract eco-conscious clients, and advanced technical skills to ensure superior care. Building strong client relationships through personalised service and improving project management skills were also crucial in establishing a loyal customer base and ensuring high-quality outcomes.

Marcus’s personal struggles with ADHD highlighted the therapeutic benefits of gardening, which he has shared with the community. By simplifying gardening techniques and providing personalised support, he has made gardening more accessible and enjoyable, allowing others to experience its relaxation and focus benefits.

The significant personal and financial investment of over £10,000, along with a substantial commitment of time, effort, and energy, has paid off.

Marcus Bergin Gardening has received positive client feedback, increased referrals, and recognition in community groups. The mental rewards of new confidence, inspiration, and the satisfaction of transforming outdoor spaces have driven Marcus and his team to continually improve and expand their services.

To find out more about the services available, please visit: www.marcusbergingardening.com.