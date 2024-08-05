Merritt Rock Founder Wins Best New Startup Award

Everton Rock, the Founder of Merritt Rock and a specialist in business acquisitions, has been honoured with the Best New Startup award.

Everton received the award at the Branded Retreat presented by Big Business Events, founded by the renowned Forbes Coach Adam Stott.

Everton has not only transformed his own financial future but is now on a mission to empower others, particularly within the UK’s Black community. His journey from financial uncertainty to acquiring a six-figure portfolio of business assets is a powerful testament to resilience, education, and understanding the “language of money.”

Recent data reveals that Black households have a median wealth of £137,000, significantly lower than the national average. Everton is committed to addressing this gap by sharing the knowledge and strategies that contributed to his success, with the goal of empowering others and fostering greater economic freedom.

Everton’s story begins in 2018, ten years away from retirement and with a pension pot that would not sustain the lifestyle he envisioned. Despite a decade of military service and years in the satellite broadcasting and digital media industry, Everton found himself at a crossroads, with just £17,000 in the bank at age 55.

Everton said: “I realised I had to do something drastic. I couldn’t face the idea of not fulfilling my potential, or worse, proving the naysayers right.”

Everton challenged himself to amass £5 million within five years. Without a clear plan, he immersed himself in learning the mindset and strategies of the truly wealthy.

He added: “It was like learning a new language. I had to shift from a consumer mindset to that of a capitalist, which was crucial in navigating the financial landscape.”

Everton’s journey was far from smooth. He cashed in his pension, putting everything on the line with no safety net. Investing thousands in courses, books, and mentors, he devoted 30 hours a week alongside a full-time job to mastering financial analysis, business valuations, negotiation, and leadership. His commitment paid off as he began confidently negotiating multi-million-pound deals, acquiring businesses, and securing a future of generational wealth.

“The experience was transformative,” says Everton. “I’ve learned that anyone can achieve financial success if they commit to understanding how money really works. It’s about more than just making money; it’s about creating lasting wealth and financial freedom.”

Everton is particularly passionate about sharing his journey with the UK’s Black community. “Growing up, I didn’t have a mentor who could teach me the language of money. I want to be that mentor for others now. Financial literacy is a key to breaking cycles of poverty and creating generational wealth, especially in communities that have historically been excluded from these opportunities.”

Reflecting on his journey, Everton added: “I want to show others that it’s possible to rise above any situation. I’ve made it my mission to empower people with the tools they need to succeed, no matter where they start from.”

Today, Everton continues to expand his portfolio, acquiring resilient business assets, and setting an example for others to follow. He remains committed to helping others achieve financial independence and aims to make a lasting impact on the Black community in the UK.

“Success is about more than just numbers in a bank account,” Everton concludes. “It’s about creating a legacy, and I believe that anyone, regardless of their background, can achieve this if they’re willing to put in the work.”

For further information, visit www.merritt-rock.com