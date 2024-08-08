The Tsinandali Festival, a classical music festival set in the picturesque Kakheti region of Georgia, is poised to captivate audiences from August 31st to September 8th, 2024. Now in its sixth edition, this year’s festival once again boasts the support of Yerkin Tatishev, Founder of the international holding firm Kusto Group, underscoring his commitment to cultural and artistic endeavors.

The festival, held at the historic Tsinandali Estate, serves as a crossroads for musicians from Europe and Asia, featuring a diverse array of performances that bridge cultures and traditions. This year’s event opens with a powerful rendition of Verdi’s Messa da Requiem, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda and performed by the Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra (PCYO).

Yerkin Tatishev and Kusto Group’s support for this orchestra is instrumental in fostering young talent across the Caucasus region, with musicians hailing from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Ukraine and Turkmenistan.

Yerkin Tatishev, a key figure in Kusto Group, expresses his enthusiasm for the festival: “The Tsinandali estate has attracted artists for centuries, and the Tsinandali Festival brings today’s greatest classical musicians and the rising stars of tomorrow together in the spectacular surroundings of the estate. Everyone associated with the festival is proud to bring people together for music making at the highest level.”

What to expect from the Tsinandali Festival

The festival’s lineup features an impressive roster of soloists and ensembles. Renowned pianists such as Boris Giltburg, Alexandre Kantorow, Bruce Liu, Mikhail Pletnev and András Schiff will grace the stage, alongside celebrated violinists Kristóf Baráti, Lisa Batiashvili and Joshua Bell. Clarinettist Martin Fröst also joins the list of performers, ensuring a rich and varied musical experience for attendees.

In addition to the opening concert, the PCYO, under the direction of various conductors, will perform a series of captivating works. On September 3rd, the orchestra will present Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 and Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring the virtuosic violinist Joshua Bell and soprano Barbara Frittoli.

On September 6th, the PCYO enters the stage with Vasily Petrenko conducting Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, with Alexandre Kantorow as the soloist. The festival concludes on September 8th with a performance of Schubert, Mendelssohn and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, featuring Lisa Batiashvili and conducted by András Schiff.

The Tsinandali Festival also offers a rich array of recitals and chamber music concerts. Pianists such as Boris Giltburg and Bruce Liu will perform solo recitals, while chamber ensembles featuring musicians like Steven Isserlis and Irène Duval promise intimate and engaging performances. Additionally, the Lisa Batiashvili Foundation is presenting quintets by Korngold and a performanceby Sandro Nebieridze, a 23-year-old Georgian composer.

Education, understanding and peace: The Tsinandali Festival is much more than music

George Ramishvili, Chairman of the Silk Road Group and Founder of the Tsinandali Festival, shares his excitement for this year’s event: “The festival’s sixth season is coming, and I am happy that with every season it gains more and more success and public interest. Tsinandali, our cultural gem, has become well known to the international audience of classical music lovers.”

The festival’s co-founders and artistic directors, Martin Engstroem and Avi Shoshani, emphasize the significance of the PCYO: “By bringing together these gifted young musicians from around the region, we hope to create a community that listens to each other and plays together to not only make great music but one that also transcends division and inspires hope.”

The Tsinandali Festival’s mission extends beyond music, aiming to foster a culture of education, understanding and peace in a historically complex region. Seminars and masterclasses conducted by visiting artists offer young musicians invaluable learning experiences, enhancing their skills and broadening their horizons.

Yerkin Tatishev and Kusto Group’s dedication to cultural enrichment

This year, the festival will also feature a special performance by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, marking their Georgian debut. The orchestra’s artist in residence, Lisa Batiashvili, described the Europakonzert held at the Tsinandali estate as the “highlight of my life.” This landmark event not only celebrates Georgia’s rich musical heritage but also supports its candidacy for EU membership.

Yerkin Tatishev and Kusto Group’s involvement with the Tsinandali Festival highlights their dedication to cultural enrichment and the arts. Through their support, the festival continues to thrive as a platform for artistic excellence and cross-cultural dialogue, bringing together musicians and audiences from around the world.

As the Tsinandali Festival 2024 approaches, anticipation builds for a series of performances that promise to be as inspiring as they are diverse. With Yerkin Tatishev and Kusto Group’s backing, this year’s festival is set to be a memorable celebration of music, unity and artistic collaboration.