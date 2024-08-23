UCSF and Bay Area Medical Academy to Train Over 100 San Francisco Residents for Free Entry-Level Medical Careers

The leading healthcare education provider and the largest healthcare employer in the region are collaborating to provide San Franciscans with a pathway into the medical field, ensuring the Bay Area meets its present and future healthcare workforce needs.

Bay Area Medical Academy (BAMA), an MSA-accredited post-secondary medical training school approved by the U.S. Department of Education, is teaming up with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to train over 100 San Francisco residents for entry-level positions in the medical field. This comprehensive nine-month programme includes academic coursework, hands-on clinical training, and an externship at UCSF, culminating in certifications as Medical Assistants, Phlebotomists, and EKG Technicians. Students who successfully complete the initial four months of the programme will be guaranteed an interview with a UCSF recruiter. The programme is free for San Francisco residents, thanks to the financial support provided by UCSF.

“The opportunities that open up for our students when they begin their careers after graduation are life-changing,” said Bay Area Medical Academy CEO Simonida Cvejic. “UCSF’s support for our school is extraordinary. Both financially and as an employer-partner in the community. It means so much to our students to have these opportunities open up for them.”

The shortage of healthcare workers in the Bay Area is reaching critical levels. At the same time, one in four households in San Francisco struggles to afford basic necessities. Medical Assistants in the Bay Area can expect to earn an average of $56,000 in their first year.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Bay Area Medical Academy to train San Franciscans for healthcare careers,” said Jeffrey Chiu, vice president and assistant vice chancellor of Talent Management at UCSF and UCSF Health. “When we create career pathways, it has a direct impact on our communities, improving health, economic opportunity, and ensuring that participants have the support needed to succeed and thrive across our organisation.”

The Medical Assisting with Phlebotomy and EKG Programme offers entry-level students a strong foundation in both clinical and administrative responsibilities, preparing them for a successful career in the medical field. The programme comprises three main components: administrative skills training, clinical skills training, and a clinical externship. The first seven modules are delivered in a hybrid classroom format, followed by a 200-240 hour clinical externship through UCSF’s Medical Assisting Academy.

Though the programme is entirely free and funded by UCSF, all applicants are required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Applications for the cohort are due by 1st October, with classes starting on 28th October.

For additional information, visit bamasf.edu.

To contact representatives from Bay Area Medical Academy or BAMA alumni, please get in touch with Simonida Cvejic at simonida@bamasf.com or 415-710-0458, or Darren Heath at darren@bamasf.com or 510-501-4584.