ActionCOACH Unveils £1 Million Business Coaching Giveaway

British business owners now have the chance to win £1 million and accelerate their business growth.

ActionCOACH, the world’s leading business coaching firm, has announced the launch of the largest business coaching giveaway ever.

This ambitious initiative aims to reshape how British businesses approach growth by offering a £1 million prize, as well as cash incentives for referrals.

For the first time, ActionCOACH is inviting UK citizens aged 18 or over to introduce business owners they know to their acclaimed coaching services. Each successful referral will reward the introducer with up to £1,000 in cash, along with entry into an exclusive £1 million prize draw.

“Business owners who have the right support achieve phenomenal results. At ActionCOACH, we’ve seen our clients grow their profits by as much as 1000% within 5 years, improve their work-life balance, and make lasting positive changes in their lives,” said Brad Sugars, CEO of ActionCOACH. “The £1M Giveaway is our way of redirecting client acquisition marketing budget from the likes of Google and Facebook to help even more entrepreneurs unlock their potential.”

James Vincent, Performance Director at ActionCOACH UK and host of the Business Excellence Podcast added, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for business owners to transform their businesses, but also make a tangible difference in their network. We’re calling on everyone to seize this chance, and potentially walk away with £1 million in cash. It’s the biggest business coaching giveaway the world has ever seen, and we want as many people as possible to be a part of it.”

The £1M Giveaway is designed not just as a prize draw but as a tool for delivering real results. In the latest WorkBuzz annual client satisfaction survey, 99% of ActionCOACH clients reported a positive impact on their business, highlighting the potential of this campaign to make a lasting difference to the UK business sector. At a time of economic uncertainty, ActionCOACH’s new approach promises to shape the business landscape for years to come.

For further details and to receive your unique referral code for the £1M Giveaway, visit https://business.actioncoach.co.uk/giveaway.