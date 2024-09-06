AOByte Partners with eLabNext to Simplify Custom Add-On Development

eLabNext, a provider of digital solutions for managing, collecting, and analysing laboratory data, has today announced a new partnership with AOByte, a comprehensive software development service provider. This collaboration will harness AOByte’s specialised tools to help developers create a wide range of add-ons, from simple to complex, thereby enhancing the overall functionality of eLabNext’s digital lab platform for its users.

This partnership will also enable eLabNext to rapidly expand its Add-On Marketplace, where users can seamlessly integrate third-party software, including popular platforms such as Dropbox, Microsoft Office, Slack, Jupyter Notebook, Google Drive, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, and Elemental Machines, among many others, into their laboratory dashboards. These integrations will offer researchers across various scientific fields the ability to further optimise their daily laboratory operations.

“Since we have opened up our ecosystem to third-party developers and established collaborations like the one with AOByte, we have seen an unprecedented acceleration in the ability to apply customisations and add new features, either for the broader community or specifically for customers’ own workflows,” comments Erwin Seinen, Founder and Managing Director of eLabNext. “AOByte has swiftly become a standout partner due to their expertise and dedication. Through our work with AOByte, we empower our customers to customise and enhance the eLabNext platform in innovative ways. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to exploring even more opportunities to enhance our platform’s capabilities for our users.”

Tigran Sargsyan, co-founder and CEO of AOByte, adds: “AOByte is proud to support eLabNext on the next step in their innovative journey. As we’ve become more entrenched in the life sciences, we’ve realised the growing demand for customisable lab solutions, and we’re committed to enabling the creation of custom add-ons by motivated developers.”