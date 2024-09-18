Lumos Helps Solopreneurs Save Time and Money With ‘DO AND TEACH’ Marketing Method

After months of preparation, Lumos is excited to officially launch, offering innovative and fresh marketing solutions tailored to solopreneurs and small businesses in the health, wellness, and self-improvement sectors.

Founded by experienced industry professional Kate Coombe-Jones, who has over 12 years of experience working with companies such as Google, startups, and individual entrepreneurs, Lumos was created to help small business owners manage their marketing without sacrificing authenticity or stretching their budgets.

“In my years working with a variety of businesses, I’ve seen first-hand how challenging it can be for solopreneurs and small businesses to maintain consistent, impactful marketing,” says Kate. “Time and resources are often stretched thin, and while monthly outsourcing may seem like a solution, the ongoing costs can add up quickly. More importantly, it can dilute the very authenticity that makes a business stand out, especially when the owner is the face of the brand.”

Lumos offers a unique service model. For a one-time fee, clients receive comprehensive done-for-you services including brand identity development, content strategy, and web design, alongside personalised one-on-one coaching, consulting, and AI training. But Lumos goes further. “Our goal isn’t just to deliver incredible marketing assets or strategies,” Kate continues. “We empower clients to manage their marketing with confidence, enabling them to reclaim their time and invest in their core business without ongoing outsourcing costs.”

Lumos is dedicated to supporting businesses that are focused on making a positive impact. “From therapists to personal trainers, chiropractors to life coaches—if your mission is to improve the well-being of others, Lumos is here to amplify your message and help you attract the clients who need you most.”

To celebrate the launch, Lumos is offering an exclusive promotion: the first three clients to sign up will receive all services at half price. Interested businesses can find further details and get in touch at lumosbranding.com, or contact Kate directly at kate@lumosbranding.com.