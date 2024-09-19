XplorerGroup Takes Over Kall Kwik, the UK’s Premier Design and Print Brand

XplorerGroup, a franchise operator with a diverse range of brands, has acquired Kall Kwik, a renowned design and print specialist, from The Bardon Group.

This acquisition sees Kall Kwik joining XplorerGroup’s growing list of brands, which already includes ComputerXplorers, a global children’s computing education franchise; ActiveXplorers, a new multi-sport education franchise for children; and Discover My Franchise, a modern lead management platform.

Kall Kwik, established in 1979, holds the position of the UK’s leading provider of business services including print, design, and more to local communities.

Stuart Harley, XplorerGroup’s CEO, shared his enthusiasm for the brand’s potential: “Kall Kwik is a popular, established brand in the world of print and digital and has already proved itself adept at adapting to changing community and business requirements by expanding its offering from printing services to a one-stop design, print and online solution for businesses.”

“We believe Kall Kwik has an exciting future at XplorerGroup, where we can use our knowledge of technology and digital combined with our franchising experience to continue the brand’s success and really bring to fruition its huge potential in the digital space.”

Nigel Toplis, Managing Director of The Bardon Group and Non-Executive Chairman of Kall Kwik, remarked: “Kall Kwik is an iconic brand with 45 years of history, success and numerous awards. It is a brand to be proud of.”

“I have always said that we are only ever custodians of great brands and to ensure we develop and grow we need to continually infuse the system with new ideas, younger blood and a contemporary mentality.”

“XplorerGroup’s acquisition of Kall Kwik will bring all these and will open new and exciting opportunities for our centre owners and for new owners to be recruited.”

Toplis will stay on as Non-Executive Chairman for the next five years, having been part of Kall Kwik for 30 years.

XplorerGroup, founded in 2023, is known for its fresh approach to franchise recruitment and development, with a focus on adaptability, innovation, and achieving lasting success while ensuring value and trust remain central to its operations.

For more details about XplorerGroup and its new brand Kall Kwik, visit www.xplorergroup.org.