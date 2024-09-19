South Coast RX Physiotherapy and FirstAid4Sport Join Forces at the New Forest Marathon

At the recent New Forest Marathon, South Coast RX Physiotherapy collaborated with FirstAid4Sport to provide vital injury support and care to runners throughout the event.

Runners from across the country flocked to the New Forest for this renowned marathon, known for its demanding terrain and stunning vistas. With a variety of race options available, including the full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and family races, the event offered something for every level of runner.

Throughout the race, the South Coast RX Physiotherapy team relied on a selection of FirstAid4Sport products, such as strapping tapes, massage oils, massage lotions, and hot and cold therapy packs. These products were instrumental in treating injuries like sprains, muscle strains, and joint pain, ensuring runners could continue to perform at their best and recover more effectively after the race.

The collaboration between South Coast RX Physiotherapy and FirstAid4Sport highlighted the marathon’s commitment to the health and safety of its participants, ensuring that all runners had access to professional care as they pushed themselves to their limits.

FirstAid4Sport’s participation in the marathon also provided a perfect opportunity to showcase its comprehensive range of sports injury products, widely trusted by both physiotherapists and athletes. These products are designed not only to prevent injuries but also to aid recovery, making them ideal for endurance events like the New Forest Marathon.

Dimitrios Pegioudis, Marketing Manager at FirstAid4Sport, said: “The New Forest Marathon continues to grow in popularity, drawing runners and spectators from across the UK and beyond.

“The successful partnership between FirstAid4Sport and South Coast RX Physiotherapy for the second consecutive year is setting a new standard for athlete care at future events, and underscored the value of proper injury management and recovery.”

For more information about the New Forest Marathon or to learn more about FirstAid4Sport’s product range, visit www.firstaid4sport.co.uk.