Offshore Wind Sector Faces Power Supply Challenges, Report Warns

New research highlights ongoing power supply challenges as a major hurdle for the fast-growing offshore wind industry, underscoring the need for a stronger energy supply chain to support growth.

The report, Race to Renewables, published by energy solutions specialist Aggreko, surveyed 855 offshore wind professionals across Europe. It found that 39% identified the lack of temporary power solutions as the biggest obstacle to growth, while the integration of greener technologies was also cited as a critical challenge.

Additionally, 39% of respondents pointed to transport and logistics issues as a key barrier to securing power, and 34% cited delays in equipment turnaround times. These power supply gaps particularly affect the construction phase, where reliable energy is needed for tasks like cable laying and operating heavy-lifting vessels.

The report also highlights a growing demand for greener technologies in offshore wind projects, as industry leaders aim to reduce emissions. However, the high cost of these technologies and a significant skills gap are impeding adoption. Over 41% of respondents admitted that a lack of technical knowledge and experience is slowing the transition to more sustainable energy solutions.

The offshore wind industry is experiencing a major boom, with construction activity at record levels. Across Europe, more than €5 billion is expected to be invested in the sector, with funds aimed at securing advance payments and performance guarantees for new projects. In the UK, recent policy shifts, including the reversal of an onshore wind construction ban and the awarding of nine offshore wind projects to generate 9.6GW of power, further signal rapid growth in the renewable energy sector.

However, unresolved temporary power challenges could derail these ambitious targets. Aggreko’s report calls for strategic partnerships in the energy supply chain to provide flexible and reliable power solutions, helping to mitigate delays and ensure smooth project development.

Michel Maaskant, Sector Sales Specialist for Offshore Renewables at Aggreko, emphasized the need for urgent action:

“Despite significant industry growth, challenges remain that could impede progress if not addressed. To meet the ambitious targets set by European governments, the sector must focus on overcoming barriers to green technology adoption and securing reliable power for projects.”

Aggreko’s sustainability framework, Energising Change™, aims to support the wind industry through long-term site planning, infrastructure development, and grid balancing services. This framework is designed to facilitate the transition to renewable energy, including expanding grid capacity and commissioning new wind farms.

“Energising Change™ is about enabling industries to shift to more sustainable energy solutions,” added Maaskant. “Strategic partnerships between energy providers and offshore wind companies will be crucial to creating sustainable supply chains and delivering dependable power solutions.”

These efforts will be vital to ensuring the continued growth of offshore wind and meeting renewable energy targets across Europe.