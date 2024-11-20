INTO University Partnerships and Queen’s University Belfast Celebrate 15-Year Milestone

Marking 15 years of partnership, INTO University Partnerships and Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) are celebrating their efforts in supporting thousands of international students to transition successfully to degree programmes.

The collaboration, established in 2009, offers an array of pathway and direct entry programmes to international students, providing essential academic and personal guidance. This support is facilitated at INTO Queen’s University Belfast, an on-campus educational hub formed as part of the partnership.

Since the joint venture began, more than 6,000 students representing over 90 countries have completed INTO Queen’s programmes and moved on to study at this renowned Russell Group university.

Professor Margaret Topping, Pro Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement at Queen’s University Belfast, said: “Congratulations to INTO Queen’s on 15 years of shaping futures and inspiring success. The many students who have come through INTO programs, successfully completed their degrees and gone on to develop fantastic careers is testimony to the quality of the collaboration between us, and its impact on the lives of young people from across the globe. Our partnership with INTO is key to building a rich, diverse and inclusive culture at Queen’s.”

INTO’s Chief Executive Officer, John Sykes said: “As we mark 15 years of collaboration between INTO University Partnerships and Queen’s University Belfast, we celebrate not just a milestone, but a journey of shared commitment to delivering exceptional study abroad experiences for international students.

“None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support from Queen’s University and the dedicated team at INTO Queen’s. Our commitment to empower students and drive innovation remains at the forefront, as we look ahead to the exciting next chapter filled with boundless opportunities.”

The INTO Queen’s Centre is recognized for its academic excellence and best practise student support, earning QAA accreditation following a comprehensive review in February 2024.

The Centre has also received British Council accreditation following a review in October 2023, achieving excellence in four categories: management, premises and resources, learning resources, and leisure opportunities.

Liam O’Hagan, INTO Queens’ Centre Director, said: “This milestone highlights our shared commitment to transforming international education and creating life-changing opportunities for international students. We deeply appreciate the support of our colleagues at the INTO Queen’s Centre and Queen’s University, whose dedication has been instrumental in our success over these 15 years. Together, we look forward to growing this partnership, inspiring future generations, and building on our shared achievements for many years to come.”

The high level of support provided at INTO Queen’s is also evident in positive student feedback. The 2024 Student Experience Survey found that 97% of INTO Queen’s respondents were ‘satisfied’ or ‘highly satisfied’ with the support services, and 94% expressed similar satisfaction with their learning experience.”

One student, Keyu from China, said: “The transition from INTO to Queen’s University is very good because INTO courses align with your major at Queen’s. When you enter your second year, you don’t have to spend excessive time catching up because you have already learned most of the knowledge.”

Over the years, students have gone on to achieve numerous academic and professional feats. One such student is Jason from Indonesia. He said: “In my second year of study, I received two prestigious awards from the university for the highest weighted average mark in the second year (FV Warnock Prize) and for the highest grade achieved in the entire faculty of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (IMechE Best Student Award). Another highlight during my course was the opportunity I had to intern at Creative Composites, the UK’s most advanced composites manufacturer as a design and development engineer.

“I graduated from Queen’s University Belfast School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering with a first class in mechanical engineering. I couldn’t be happier.”

Another student, Ali from Kuwait, who now works as a pharmacist, said: “I owe my academic and professional success to Queen’s. A combination of both hospital and community placements were provided each year. Under the supervision of qualified senior pharmacists, we were able to shadow their daily routine and partake in their practices. I felt fully prepared and confident when I graduated.”

Queen’s is part of the UK’s elite Russell Group of 24 research-intensive institutions and ranked 12th in the UK for career prospects. Based in Northern Ireland’s cosmopolitan capital, Belfast, the University is known for its rich history, research focus, and world-class education.