Game District’s Strategic Move: Acquiring Majority Stake in Gleam Games

Game District, a Southeast Asia-based mobile gaming giant with over 2 billion game downloads, has acquired a majority stake in Türkiye’s Gleam Games. This move signals strong growth in Türkiye’s gaming sector and highlights the increasing influence of gamers in the MENA region.

Known for its hit puzzle game EverBlast, Gleam Games now counts Game District as its majority owner. Following the acquisition, Eser Yoğurtcu, co-founder and CEO of Gleam Games, will take on a new role as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Game District.

As one of MENA’s leading mobile game developers, Game District’s decision reflects its commitment to expanding into key international markets and strengthening Türkiye’s position as a regional innovation hub.

Türkiye has emerged as a vibrant gaming landscape, capturing substantial investor interest and producing globally popular games. Following successful investment rounds—including Gleam Games’ US$2 million rounds in total led by Ludus VC and IstCapital between 2022 and 2023—the Turkish gaming sector has grown remarkably.

Excited to shape the future of mobile gaming

“This acquisition is a major step toward our mission of becoming a global mobile gaming powerhouse. By joining forces with Gleam Games, we aim to lead on both innovation and creativity in our industry, leveraging our collective expertise to set new standards in gaming,” said Saad Hameed, Game District’s CEO. “Gleam Games’ technological edge in AI and data-driven game development would enrich us to offer more dynamic, immersive experiences for players.”

Eser Yoğurtcu, a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive industry experience—including at Peak Games, a studio acquired by Zynga for US$ 1.8 billion—remarked, “As CSO of Game District, I am excited to shape the future of mobile gaming, building on the successes of both Game District and Gleam Games. We are ready to bring fresh, bold ideas to the market that will redefine mobile gaming.”

Founded by Eser Yoğurtcu, Berkay Bekil, and Furkan Bekil, Gleam Games has swiftly established itself in Türkiye’s mobile gaming industry, particularly in the casual gaming segment. The studio has gained recognition for EverBlast, a puzzle game that has attracted hundreds of thousands of players with its engaging design and gameplay. By integrating advanced game development tools and AI technology, Gleam Games has set itself apart as a tech-forward game studio focused on creating compelling user experiences.

Advancing Türkiye’s role in the gaming industry

Game District is known for its impressive portfolio, with over 2 billion downloads and 7 million daily active users. It holds a unique position in MENA where 65% of the population identifies as gamers. This high engagement can be attributed to the region’s youthful demographic and widespread smartphone use, which provide access to digital entertainment. With partnerships spanning major international brands like the NFL, Game District’s acquisition of Gleam Games promises to extend its reach even further and tap into Türkiye’s thriving game development ecosystem.

“This acquisition is not just an entry into Türkiye but also an endorsement of the country’s expanding role in the global gaming sector. With Türkiye’s talent pool and rapidly growing tech infrastructure, we aim to build stronger ties within the European gaming community, enhancing collaboration between developers and players,” said Hameed, “We believe in Türkiye’s potential as a dynamic gaming hub, and we are committed to supporting the region’s growth while developing world-class gaming experiences.”