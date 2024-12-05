Thursday, December 5, 2024
After nine years of successful collaboration, The North Face has expanded its partnership with SHARE Creative, appointing the social-first creative agency as its agency of record for social media in Europe. This decision follows a competitive pitch process with the incumbent agency, 1000heads.

SHARE Creative, known for launching The North Face’s European Instagram channels in 2017 and creating impactful campaigns like The Pinnacle Project, will continue to drive the brand’s consumer-centric social media presence. The agency will focus on developing always-on activations and ambitious campaigns that place the audience at the heart of The North Face’s European journey.

SHARE has also been tasked with leading all-new The North Face Europe TikTok, Instagram and Strava accounts, where it will gain access to The North Face’s extensive network of athletes, ambassadors and audiences. SHARE will also utilise its extensive tech stack to gain invaluable audience insights and metrics.

Alex Hill, Executive Creative Director at SHARE commented: “The North Face and SHARE have long been ambitious and creative partners, and it’s hugely exciting to be scaling our collaboration.

The brand and the entire outdoor industry is operating at an interesting yet critical time. The era of ‘Social 3.0’ – where users demand more authentic, creative and narrative-led content – has fully arrived, and it’s essential to build that emotional connection through relevance. Our commitment to thinking consumer, community and culture first to produce more original, human-led content meets that challenge head-on.

“We can’t wait to get started.”

Jack Ibbetson, Director of Communication, The North Face EMEA commented: “At The North Face, our mission is to inspire and equip explorers to live extraordinary lives, and our social approach sits at the heart of this. We’re excited to work with the SHARE team again to further this mission and continue to drive our message of Never Stop Exploring”

