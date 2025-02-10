A historic event is taking place in Europe as the largest hotel closure on the continent leads to a groundbreaking auction of the entire contents of the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva. This exclusive sale, set for February 2025, marks two extraordinary milestones: Europe’s largest hotel contents auction and the biggest theatre asset sale in history. The unprecedented opportunity allows individuals, hospitality operators, and design enthusiasts to own a piece of history from one of the most iconic 5-star hotel complexes in Switzerland.

The Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva, a prominent fixture in Geneva’s luxury hospitality scene since its opening in 1885, will soon undergo a visionary transformation. Prior to this, everything from its 412 elegant rooms and suites to its renowned restaurants, spa, and even the grand 1,400-seat theatre will be up for auction. Situated on the shores of Lake Geneva, with sweeping views of Mont Blanc, the Jet d’Eau fountain, and the French Alps, the hotel has been a beloved destination for global travellers, cementing its status as one of Switzerland’s leading luxury hotels.

Over the course of four days, thousands of unique lots will be offered for sale, including furnishings, artwork, and accessories from guest bedrooms along with assets from the hotel’s restaurants, banqueting halls, commercial kitchens, terrace furniture, and even the contents of the renowned Théâtre du Léman.

A Comprehensive Sell-Off Across Every Corner

The Fairmont hotel temporarily closed its doors at the end of 2024 to undergo a major transformation starting in Q2 2025. Once complete, the revitalized property will stand as an emblem of forward-thinking design and sustainable luxury, destined to become a new icon in Geneva, for both the local community and global visitors alike.

Every part of the hotel, from the basement to the penthouse, is being put up for auction. Thousands of items spanning guest rooms, lobbies, and kitchens will be available for purchase, as well as the equipment and furnishings of specialized areas such as the spa, fitness centre, conference spaces, and even a 1,328-seat theatre. With such sweeping scope, potential buyers from various industries—beyond just hotels—have plenty to explore.

Key items include:

Guestroom and Lobby Furniture : Luxury beds, chairs, tables, plush armchairs, desks, mirrors, lamps and more, ready to revitalise any space.

Conference & Banqueting: Meeting and events furniture, AV, sound equipment, DJ and nightclub sound and lighting systems, hundreds of banquet tables and chairs.

Commercial Kitchen Assets : Pots, pans, plates and cutlery, industrial-grade ovens, and dishwashers perfect for caterers and restaurant owners.

Theatre Equipment : Every piece of the 1,328-seat capacity venue, from seats to stage lighting, is part of the sale, marking the largest theatre sale in history.

Spa and Fitness Equipment : Top-notch pieces from the spa and fitness areas, including premium fitness machines and luxurious spa furniture.

Office Equipment and Artworks : Desks, chairs, furntiure and artwork suited to numerous office spaces and galleries.

Outdoor and Terrace Furniture : High-end designers pieces ideal for outdoor settings from bars to restaurants and private gardens.

Laundry and Back-of-House Gear : Luxury linens, and bedding along with Industrial washers, dryers, and supportive hotel operations equipment such the generators and air conditioning systems.

Every one of these items has been meticulously maintained, offering buyers unbeatable quality at incredible value.

A Dual Record-Breaking Event

This auction isn’t just gaining attention because of the scale of the assets—it’s an event of global importance. With over 1,328 theatre seats included, this isn’t only Europe’s largest hotel contents sale; it also earns the distinction of being the largest theatre auction in history. These two records combined make this an unprecedented moment, one unlikely to be repeated anytime soon.

Sustainability at the Heart of the Auction

This initiative isn’t just about volume—it’s about giving these assets a second life. Rather than demolishing or discarding these items, the auction emphasises sustainability by enabling extensive recycling and repurposing. Hotels, restaurants, offices, caterers, gyms, spas, and countless others now have a unique chance to acquire premium assets without manufacturing new goods, reducing waste and supporting the circular economy, whilst at the same time having the foods readily available and at prices a fraction of their real value.

For Simon Rose, the auction director, this auction is more than just a sale: “it is a landmark event that will capture the attention of operators, collectors and fans from around the world, offering a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of the hotel’s history.”

Why This Auction is Unmissable

There are several reasons why this event is generating such buzz across industries:

Unrivaled Scale: T his is Europe’s largest hotel content sale, meaning thousands of high-quality, unique items are ready for immediate use. No lead times, no delays, and no additional negotiations.

Unbeatable Value: Auctions provide opportunities to acquire premium goods at exceptional prices—this event is no different. High-end hotel and theatrical equipment will be available far below typical market costs.

Universal Appeal While the auction is built around a hotel’s closure, the assets being sold are appealing to a diverse range of industries. From restaurants needing new dining furniture to offices hunting for administration tools, this event opens doors to countless sectors.

A Hotel Steeped in Luxury and Design

This record-breaking auction is the result of a remodelling effort that follows a rich history of high-end design. The hotel, located directly on Lake Geneva with a stunning view of Mont Blanc, has long been a beacon of elegance. The last major renovation, completed in 2018, was guided by Tarek Hegazy and Living Design Stockholm. It included updates to the guestrooms, corridors, fitness spaces, indoor pool, and spa, in addition to the redesign of Europe’s largest suite (spanning a jaw-dropping 1,080 m²).

Now, the property is set to undergo a transformation by renowned French architect Jean Nouvel, further cementing its legacy as one of Europe’s most iconic destinations.

Don’t Miss Out

Whether a hotelier, small business operator, restaurateur, theatre owner, SPA operator or simply someone looking for one-of-a-kind furniture and equipment, this auction is a rare chance to obtain world-class pieces at incredible value. The opportunity to own a piece of such an iconic establishment, while supporting sustainable practices, makes this event unmissable.

Mark your calendars and get ready to bid. Legacy items, luxurious craftsmanship, and a second life for incredible assets await.

Pro Auction, the specialist hospitality sector auction house, will conduct the sale. The Fairmont auction will take place at the hotel from 17-20 February 2025, commencing at 10.00 CET each day. Online bidding will also be available via a live webcast simultaneously Viewing is by arrangement with the auctioneers from February 10, 2025.