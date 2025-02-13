VIP-Fly, a leading airport concierge specialist, is expanding its presence in the UK with the launch of premium VIP meet-and-assist services at Manchester Airport. Effective immediately, travellers flying on commercial airlines can experience a seamless and stress-free journey through all terminals, with personalised concierge support.

As the UK’s third-largest airport and a major international hub, Manchester Airport is expected to handle around 30 million passengers in 2025. With VIP-Fly’s exclusive services, travellers can enjoy tailored assistance designed to enhance convenience, maximise time, and elevate their overall airport experience.

“We are thrilled to introduce our bespoke concierge services at Manchester Airport, one of the UK’s busiest and most prestigious airports,” said Simon Williamson, Director at VIP-Fly. “We are looking forward to providing both leisure and business travellers with a seamless and memorable experience, ensuring every journey begins and ends on a high note. We proudly maintain a 5-star TrustScore on Trustpilot for our exceptional service.”

Stephen Turner, Chief Commercial Officer at Manchester Airport, added: “We’re pleased to see the launch of this new service from VIP-Fly, which will give passengers the option of a concierge escort through the terminal to their flight. This is a service that we know passengers who are looking to really elevate their airport experience will value.”

VIP-Fly is already present at Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford Airports and is targeting more airports in 2025, Williamson confirmed.

VIP-Fly’s Meet and Assist Services Include:

Personalised Concierge Support – Dedicated concierges guide customers through every step of their airport journey.

– Dedicated concierges guide customers through every step of their airport journey. Expedited Airport Experience – Assistance with baggage and priority processing.

– Assistance with baggage and priority processing. Premium Lounge Access & Chauffeur Drive – A relaxing pre-flight experience complemented by a pre-booked chauffeur service to and from Manchester Airport.

– A relaxing pre-flight experience complemented by a pre-booked chauffeur service to and from Manchester Airport. Tailored VIP Assistance – Customised support for arrival and departure services for individual and group travel and MICE.

The service is available to book online, VIP-Fly is also offering trade rates. as well as developing a range of services for the travel trade, offering a competitive edge to agents, tour operators, airlines and corporate clients looking to enhance their offerings.