The Royal Ballet School Opens Doors to the Public for Let’s Dance Open Day

On Sunday 2nd March, The Royal Ballet School will host an open day as part of the UK’s first nationwide dance event: Let’s Dance . This is also the first time the celebrated classical ballet training centre will open its doors to the public in its nearly 100-year history. Free classes are available to everyone, and participants don’t need any dance experience.

The NHS, Sport and Recreation Alliance, and Parkinson’s UK are supporting the campaign, which promotes inclusivity, especially for those who don’t typically receive opportunities to dance.

An Initiative From Strictly’s Angela Rippon

Broadcaster and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Angela Rippon CBE is the Let’s Dance founder. She has contacted celebrities, dance organisations, community groups, and charities to come together for the event. The objective is simple: to get more people dancing.

“Following my time on Strictly Come Dancing, I thought, ‘How can we all come together and do something that demonstrates to the nation that dance is not just something that you watch for entertainment?’” Rippon says.

She visited the Royal Ballet School in January to launch the event and speak to students about the benefits of dance they enjoy most.

“I am thrilled that people will be able to come into The Royal Ballet School and feel the inspiration and passion from dancing in these iconic studios,” she says. “I invite the public to dance like no one’s watching. Give it a go. Do it for you. Enjoy it. And feel fitter and healthier.”

Spreading The Word About the Benefits of Dance

Let’s Dance promotes the physical, mental, and social benefits of dance, which:

Combats loneliness and nurtures friendships Contributes £2 billion of value to mental health across the UK Reduces the risk of conditions like dementia and type 2 diabetes



Both The Royal Ballet School and Rippon share a mission to raise awareness of these benefits. They are working together to encourage people of all ages, fitness levels, and dance experience to get involved through classes, workshops, and community events.

What To Expect on the Day

Royal Ballet School teachers, including Artistic Director Iain Mackay, will lead classes throughout the open day. These will cover styles like ballet, character, contemporary, and mime and gesture. Guests can choose one 30-40-minute session to participate in, and classes will start on the hour between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“If you’ve never danced before but have always wanted to give it a go, we would love to welcome you into our studios and share the magic of our artform,” Mackay says.

The event will take place at The Royal Ballet School, 46 Floral Street, London, WC2E 9DA.

The Royal Opera House: Live at Lunch

Another special event, Live at Lunch, will take place in The Royal Opera House’s Paul Hamlyn Hall. Former Royal Ballet Principal Zenaida Yanowsky will lead The Royal Ballet’s newest dancers through their daily ballet class.

The Royal Ballet School’s Head of Performance Coaching and Development Jaimie Tapper will then join them for a panel discussion about well-being in dance.

This class will take place at 1 p.m. As such, those wanting to attend the session and take part in Let’s Dance should aim to attend an 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. class at The Royal Ballet School. This will allow plenty of time for queuing at The Royal Opera House, where entry will be first come, first served.

Join The Royal Ballet School’s Waitlist for Let’s Dance

The Royal Ballet School has already received a huge amount of interest for Let’s Dance, and all classes are fully booked. However, you can join the waitlist and sign up for the School’s news and updates.

About The Royal Ballet School

Let’s Dance is the latest in The Royal Ballet School’s efforts to broaden access to dance training. Its Primary Steps programme has brought its highly sought-after training to schools across England and Wales. As an extension, its Primary Steps on Demand programme has enabled children all over the world to access a digital variation of this training.

The School also offers a comprehensive collection of Intensive Courses on Demand, allowing dancers to learn with world-class Artistic staff and special guests whenever and wherever they like.

These programmes are available in addition to the popular Associate Programme, Intensive Courses, Affiliate Training and Assessment Programme, International Scholars Programme, full-time training, and teacher training programmes.