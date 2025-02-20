Mercury Power has partnered with Abu Dhabi-based investment powerhouse Apex Investments to accelerate innovation in next-generation data centre technology. By combining Mercury Power’s expertise in critical power solutions with Apex Investments’ strategic focus on emerging technologies, the collaboration aims to reshape the future of data centre infrastructure.

As Mercury Power continues its rapid global expansion, this partnership will leverage Apex Investments’ extensive portfolio to develop groundbreaking solutions that enhance sustainability, efficiency, and resilience in critical infrastructure. By integrating advanced technologies, the collaboration seeks to redefine the fundamentals of data centre design and operation.

“Mercury Power has always been committed to pushing the boundaries of energy storage and critical power solutions. Partnering with an esteemed company like Apex Investments will enable us to build a more resilient and sustainable future that will redefine data centre design, accelerating innovation for the industry,” Says Mercury Powers’ Sales Director, Stuart Farmer.



Apex Investments has built a legacy of over 30 years in the finance and investment industry, reaching a historic milestone in 2022 when they were listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. This long-term partnership highlights their commitment to invest in cutting-edge solutions that address the growing demands of the digital economy.



Mark Blackwell, CEO of Apex Investments comments, “Part of our vision has always been about investing in pioneering technologies that boost sustainable growth. Mercury Power’s engineering excellence and our financial strength will drive this market-leading innovation in the data centre sector, empowering solutions that will shape the future of energy storage and critical infrastructure.”



Apex Investments and Mercury Power are poised to set new industry standards in power management and energy storage, reinforcing their shared vision of a more sustainable and technologically advanced future on a UK and global scale.