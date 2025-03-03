The Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs’ hopes of winning the championship with a commanding 40-22 victory in the 2025 Super Bowl. The Birds victory showcased an offensive masterpiece orchestrated by coordinator Kellen Moore, a Boise State University alum, and a dominating defensive performance that rattled NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

And in more good news for Moore, he’s just been named the new head coach for the New Orleans Saints, another feather in Boise State University’s cap.

Jalen Hurts earned MVP honors with a record-setting performance, rushing for 72 yards — a Super Bowl record for quarterbacks — while completing 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles quarterback’s efficiency epitomized Philadelphia’s dominance, leading scoring drives that built an insurmountable 24-0 halftime lead.

The Eagles defense turned the game’s tide in the second quarter. Cooper DeJean’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown highlighted a defensive master class that held Kansas City to just 23 total yards in the first half. Mahomes, facing relentless pressure, threw two interceptions and suffered six sacks.

“I take all the blame for that,” Mahomes said of his early turnovers. “Those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game … It’s hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl.”

Philadelphia’s offensive assault peaked in the third quarter when Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith on a 46-yard touchdown strike, pushing the lead to 34-0. The Chiefs managed late scores through Xavier Worthy, who caught two touchdown passes.

The victory marks Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl championship and ends Kansas City’s bid to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Moore’s offensive game plan proved masterful, as the Eagles controlled the clock and exploited defensive mismatches throughout the contest.

“We got a focused group out there,” Hurts stated after the game. “Offense was able to score points and take advantage of opportunities … and the defense played their a– off.”

From Boise State University’s Blue Turf to NFL Glory

Moore’s football career started at Boise State University, where he compiled an NCAA-record 50 wins from 2008 to 2011. The Broncos quarterback from Prosser, Washington, threw for 14,667 yards and 142 touchdowns during his college career, including two undefeated regular seasons.

His collegiate achievements set him apart as one of college football’s most efficient quarterbacks ever. Moore threw just 28 interceptions in 1,658 passing attempts — an NCAA record for lowest interception percentage.

Moore’s college career blazed new trails for Boise State University. He became the program’s highest-ranking Heisman Trophy finalist — placing fourth in 2010 — until the university’s record-setting running back Ashton Jeanty’s runner-up finish in 2024. Moore also earned four first-team All-American honors. His dominance in conference play resulted in WAC Freshman of the Year honors in 2008, back-to-back WAC Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2009 and 2010, and Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year recognition in 2011.

Despite his Boise State University achievements, NFL teams passed on Moore in the 2012 draft. He carved out a six-year career as a backup quarterback with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, studying the game from the sidelines while backing up Matthew Stafford and Tony Romo.

Moore’s deep understanding of offensive schemes caught Dallas’ attention, leading to his first coaching role as the Cowboys quarterbacks coach in 2018. His rapid rise continued with a promotion to offensive coordinator the following season, where he directed the Cowboys’ offense through 2022. A one-year stint orchestrating the Los Angeles Chargers offense in 2023 preceded his move to Philadelphia, where he transformed the Eagles into an offensive powerhouse. Under Moore’s leadership, Philadelphia’s offense ranked seventh in scoring and eighth in total yards, averaging 27.2 points and 367.2 yards per game.

Dominant Offense Sets Stage for Moore’s Next Move

The Super Bowl victory highlighted Moore’s offensive innovation. Philadelphia averaged 36.3 points per game during its playoff run, culminating in the win. Moore’s game plan maximized Hurts’ dual-threat capabilities while creating space for Saquon Barkley, who finished the season with an NFL record 2,500-plus rushing yards, including playoffs.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Moore during the trophy ceremony. “Let’s run this back, Kellen,” Sirianni told Fox’s Tom Rinaldi during a postgame interview.

However, the 36-year-old coordinator’s next challenge appears set: leading his own NFL team as the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The victory showed he’s ready for that step, armed with championship experience and an offensive system that brought Philadelphia its second Super Bowl title.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed Moore’s probable departure to Yahoo Sports, stating, “Unfortunately, we’re gonna have to wish him the very best with New Orleans … Very smart coach who was able to adapt our offense week to week needed to win games.”

Moore’s Super Bowl triumph adds another achievement to his remarkable football journey. The championship performance demonstrated why many consider him one of football’s most innovative offensive minds, proving his college success was just the beginning of his impact on the sport. And he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

“I still love Boise [State University.] I love everything about that place,” Moore has said.



As he heads to New Orleans to become the NFL’s youngest head coach, Moore’s Super Bowl win with Philadelphia is the crowning achievement in a football journey that began on the Broncos’ blue turf.

The university football legacy blends innovation with consistent excellence, highlighted by its iconic blue turf installed in 1986, the first non-green artificial playing surface in college football. What began as athletic director Gene Bleymaier’s bold vision, what was nicknamed “Smurf Turf” by outsiders transformed into a symbol of the program’s distinctive character and blue-collar mentality.

Lyle Smith, who guided the team to a national championship in 1958 during its junior college era, built the program’s foundation. His impact remains honored at Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, home to the famous blue turf that gives Boise State University one of college football’s most recognizable home-field advantages.

Since installing the blue turf, the university has compiled a remarkable 182-39 home record through 2018, including 14 conference championships. The program’s supremacy at home intensified after 1999, with only nine losses on the blue turf over nearly two decades.

For Boise State University, Moore’s Super Bowl triumph adds another chapter to a legacy of excellence that continues to resonate throughout professional football. Just as the program rose from small-college roots to national prominence, Moore’s ascent from backup quarterback to championship coordinator to head coach proves that the biggest victories often start with believing in bold possibilities.