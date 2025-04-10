Reuben Brothers set to finish Palm Beach hotel development in 2025

Individuals planning a deluxe trip to Balm Beach may want to put their plans on hold if they’re hoping to include a stay in Oetker Collection’s first US hotel – The Vineta Hotel.

In partnership with the owners, Reuben Brothers, the hotel is currently undergoing extensive construction work to replace the former Chesterfield Hotel in Palm Beach, previously operated by Red Carnation Hotels.

Prior to construction delays, Reuben Brothers hoped to launch the redesigned hotel late in 2024, but had to push back their plans for an early 2025 opening.

According to Palm Beach Daily News and the relevant documents, the original building permit for property works was granted in May 2023 by the town council and a further six-month extension was issued in August 2024.

Speaking to Palm Beach Daily News, Wayne Bergman, the town’s planning, zoning and building director, explained that this delay was due to Mouw Associates Inc, the project’s Delray Beach-based general contractor, requiring more time to complete the construction work.

As per the Oetker Collection website, the Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach is still “slated for a 2025 opening”, but this source suggests the public will have to wait just a little while longer to see the redesigned Vineta Hotel, with its early 2025 debut having been delayed well into 2025.

This follows a predicted second extension request by Melisa Perez, project manager for Mouw Associates, at the council’s February development review meeting. If approved by the council, the extension would permit works until September, 2025.

After construction work has finished, the hotel will boast four storeys, 41 rooms, an intimate courtyard for alfresco dining, and feature interiors designed by Tino Zervudachi – an internationally acclaimed decorator well-known for his eclectic aesthetic.

As published on the Oetker Collection site, Timo Gruenert, the company’s CEO, added:

“This is a monumental moment in the brand’s history as we announce our first Masterpiece Hotel in the United States.

“Many of our existing guests have long visited or are residents of Palm Beach, and we therefore look forward to extending Oetker Collection’s unique hospitality ethos based on our values of family spirit, elegance and genuine kindness, to this wonderful town with The Vineta Hotel.”

Spearheaded by the firm’s principal, Jamie Reuben, Reuben Brothers acquired the site in 2022 for $42m. Regarding the project, Jamie Reuben said in a statement:

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Oetker Collection on The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach – a place very close to my and my family’s heart.

“With Oetker Collection’s renowned and refined approach to luxury hospitality, I am confident that the hotel will become a staple in Palm Beach for generations to come.”

As reported by Observer, Reuben Brothers’ Palm Beach hotel development is just one part of Jamie Reuben’s ambitious luxury hospitality plans for the company that span across the globe.

Since joining the family real estate investment and development firm, Jamie has worked on a wide range of products including The Twenty Two hotel on Grosvenor Square and the Piccadilly Estate in Mayfair, London, alongside the New York private members’ club, Maxime’s, and the W South Beach hotel in Miami, Florida.