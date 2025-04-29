CementEra by VitrA Tiles Earns Red Dot Award for Outstanding Design

VitrA Tiles, a key brand under the Eczacıbaşı Tiles Group, has earned a coveted 2025 Red Dot Design Award in the ‘Product Design’ category for its CementEra series. The product was applauded for both its elegant aesthetics and versatility in application. The Red Dot Awards are among the most distinguished global accolades in the design world.

Urban textures reimagined for modern interiors

CementEra captures the raw essence of concrete through a polished and minimalist lens. The design creates a serene balance between bold texture and subtle sophistication, suited to a wide range of spaces. It is offered in four elegant shades: light greige, dark greige, light grey, and dark grey.

The series includes two coordinated decorative tile designs, delivering movement and cohesion. With sizing options such as 120×280, 120×120, 60×120, and 60×60 cm, CementEra supports diverse architectural needs. The 120×120 cm mix decor tile, in particular, features flowing patterns and a high-shine finish, made possible through a precision printing method.

International acclaim from expert judges

The Red Dot Design Award has recognised exceptional product design since 1955. In 2025, a distinguished panel of 43 experts from 21 nations reviewed designs from over 60 countries, measuring them against criteria such as usability, form, and sustainability. CementEra was honoured for its outstanding execution and innovation.