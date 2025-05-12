CyberPact Takes Centre Stage at GISEC Global 2025, Thanks to Senkron Digital

Senkron Digital took part in GISEC Global 2025 from 6 to 8 May in Dubai, bringing global attention to its flagship CyberPact Security® platform—built exclusively to safeguard operational technology (OT) systems. This internationally recognised cybersecurity exhibition gave the company a prime opportunity to showcase its expertise.

With operations extending through Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America, Senkron Digital is aiming to expand its influence in the Middle East. By presenting CyberPact at GISEC, it hopes to position itself as a trusted cybersecurity partner for operators managing vital systems and infrastructure.

CyberPact: Designed for Operational Resilience

CyberPact Security® delivers targeted cybersecurity tools for OT, including:

CyberPact OT SOC® : A 24/7 operations centre offering active threat detection and response.

CyberPact Audit®: Detailed vulnerability assessments that also ensure adherence to industry regulations.

The suite is crafted to ensure continuity and protection for critical infrastructure, with fast response times and full compliance support built in.

Senkron Digital: Championing Secure Digital Growth

Based in Amsterdam and Istanbul, Senkron Digital delivers AI-driven optimisation and cybersecurity solutions for OT environments. The firm currently manages over 6,000 MW of energy systems and more than 20,000 infrastructure assets, helping clients navigate the digital shift with confidence.

Having rebranded in 2024 from “Senkron Energy Digital Services” to “Senkron Digital,” the company continues to lead the way with its flagship offerings, including CyberPact and OnePact, redefining digital resilience in the infrastructure landscape.

Ali İnal, Managing Director at Senkron Digital, commented:

“GISEC Global is not only an opportunity to explore a new market, but also a strategic milestone in positioning our cybersecurity expertise globally. Protecting critical infrastructure is no longer optional—it’s essential.”

Remi Ramcharan, Vice President of Sales, Business Development, and Marketing, added:

“Our services go beyond threat prevention—we build long-term resilience alongside our partners. In the world of operational technology, security requires clarity, precision, and intelligence.”

GISEC Global 2025 marks a strategic turning point for Senkron Digital, showcasing how the company’s cybersecurity vision resonates in the Middle East and beyond.

About Senkron Digital

Senkron Digital provides AI-powered optimization and OT cybersecurity solutions to help renewable energy producers and critical industries operate smarter, safer, and more resiliently.

Solutions:

OnePact: Real-time asset monitoring, predictive maintenance, and investment simulation to maximize renewable performance.

CyberPact: Continuous OT cybersecurity services for monitoring, auditing, and protecting critical infrastructure.

With 6,000+ MW and over 20,000 assets under management across four continents, Senkron combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to build tomorrow’s digital infrastructure. Headquartered in Amsterdam with global delivery teams.

For more information: www.senkrondigital.com