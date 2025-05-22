FREESMO Launches Guaranteed Amazon Voucher Reward for First-Time Buyers

FREESMO, one of the UK’s most trusted stop-smoking brands, is now offering a £20 Amazon voucher toa every first-time customer who spends £20 or more on their first order—no prize draws, no luck needed.

This new campaign takes the place of FREESMO’s previous Golden Ticket promotion, which awarded prizes weekly to a select group of participants. With this update, every eligible new customer now receives a reward simply by choosing to begin their smoke-free journey.

“We’ve taken everything our customers loved about the Golden Ticket campaign and made it better,” said Georgi Keckarovski, CEO of FREESMO.

“We’re not just rewarding luck, we’re rewarding action. If you’re ready to switch to a better alternative, we’re ready to help, and that support now comes with a guaranteed reward.”

The offer comes at a crucial time, with the UK set to ban disposable vapes from 1st June 2025. The change is expected to impact thousands of smokers who currently rely on disposables as a stepping stone towards quitting.

FREESMO continues to lead with its personalised approach, offering expert recommendations and its popular Smoke-Free Questionnaire, which helps users find the most appropriate nicotine alternatives based on their needs and habits.

“Every nicotine user is different. That’s why a one-size-fits-all product recommendation just doesn’t work,” added George Keckarovski.

“Our Smoke-Free Questionnaire ensures that every customer is getting a tailored recommendation so they’re not just buying a product, they’re making a truly informed choice.”

The Amazon voucher offer runs throughout May and is open to new customers only. Those who’ve already shopped with FREESMO will still benefit from tailored advice, exclusive offers, and help transitioning to long-term solutions like pod systems, refillable kits, or nicotine pouches.

To redeem, new customers should head to Freesmo, make a qualifying purchase of £20 or more, and receive their Amazon voucher within 48 hours of placing the order.