Etraveli Group, a global leader in travel technology, has announced a new partnership between its fintech arm’s flagship product, PRECISION, and Mastercard Gateway. This collaboration brings enhanced fraud prevention capabilities to travel merchants and customers worldwide.

PRECISION—developed by EG Fintech Solutions—is a purpose-built risk management platform created specifically for the travel industry. Designed to address the sector’s complex transaction environments, it draws on over 20 years of fraud prevention experience. The system supports billions in transaction volume annually across 200+ territories, offering high-speed, accurate, and customizable fraud detection for travel sellers and airlines alike

Mastercard, a global leader in payment technology and security, has long supported the travel industry with trusted, scalable infrastructure. Through Mastercard Gateway, the company enables secure, flexible payment acceptance across more than 30 payment methods, making it a natural partner for bringing PRECISION’s fraud protection to more merchants, faster.

By combining PRECISION’s deep travel fraud expertise with Mastercard’s global payments network, this partnership sets a new standard for payment transaction security in the travel industry that delivers state-of-the-art fraud detection, real-time risk insights, and seamless payment experiences. More than a technical integration, it’s a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing trust, reducing friction, and empowering travel merchants to grow confidently in an increasingly complex fraud landscape.

Peny Rizou, Chief Fintech Officer, Head of EG Fintech Solutions, commented: “We’re proud to partner with Mastercard Gateway to further expand access to PRECISION’s powerful fraud protection for travel merchants globally. Our solution gives merchants unmatched accuracy and speed of decisioning, along with the integration ease and flexibility they’ve never had before when it comes to managing fraud.”

Mathias Hedlund, Chief Executive Officer at Etraveli Group, commented: “Our partnership with Mastercard extends the global reach of PRECISION, bringing its benefits to more travel merchants worldwide. It contributes directly to our strategy of being the global leader in delivering innovative tech solutions for the travel ecosystem, with the highest level of quality.”

Maria Parpou, Executive Vice President, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, said: “As a long-standing partner to the travel industry, we understand the unique fraud challenges it faces. By integrating with PRECISION, built specifically for travel, we’re strengthening our ability to support merchants with specialised protection at scale.”

Travel merchants can integrate PRECISION through Mastercard Gateway with minimal technical effort, avoiding major infrastructure changes. The solution offers real-time fraud protection designed specifically for the complexities of the industry, helping airlines and travel sellers make faster decisions and streamline operations.

This partnership reflects Etraveli Group’s continued commitment to shaping the future of travel through technology, combining deep industry expertise with trusted global partnerships to better serve travel merchants and their customers.