M6 Traffic Severely Delayed Due to Overturned Car

In the early hours, motorists on the M6 motorway faced significant disruptions as reports emerged of severe delays caused by an overturned car. This incident, which occurred on one of the UK’s busiest motorways, has led to widespread congestion, lane closures, and extended travel times for thousands of commuters and long-haul drivers.

What Happened: Details of the Overturned Car Incident on the M6

The incident involving an overturned car on the M6 was first reported around 8:00 AM on July 10, 2025, near Junction 10 in Walsall, West Midlands. According to initial eyewitness accounts and traffic monitoring services, a single vehicle—a mid-sized sedan—lost control, possibly due to adverse weather conditions or a mechanical failure, and flipped over in the northbound lanes. This caused immediate blockage of at least two lanes, leading to a rapid buildup of traffic.

National Highways, the authority responsible for managing England’s motorways, confirmed the overturn via their real-time updates. The car came to rest on its roof, scattering debris across the carriageway and necessitating a full closure of the affected section for safety assessments and recovery operations. Emergency services, including West Midlands Police, ambulance crews, and fire responders, arrived promptly to secure the scene and check for injuries.

Fortunately, preliminary reports indicate that the driver escaped with minor injuries, thanks to quick action by passersby and the deployment of airbags. No other vehicles were directly involved in the initial overturn, but the resulting tailbacks have led to secondary minor collisions due to sudden braking.

This type of accident is not uncommon on the M6, which spans over 230 miles from Rugby in the Midlands to the Scottish border. Historical data shows similar incidents, such as the May 26, 2025, overturned car between Junctions 18 and 19 that caused five-mile tailbacks and over an hour of delays. Another notable event was on March 17, 2025, when an overturned vehicle near Junction 18 led to prolonged closures. These patterns highlight the vulnerability of high-speed motorways to such disruptions.

Location and Impact: Where the Delays Are Hitting Hardest

The overturned car incident is centered on the M6 northbound between Junction 9 (Wednesbury) and Junction 10 (Walsall), a critical stretch that connects Birmingham to the North West. This section is notorious for heavy traffic, especially during peak hours, as it serves as a gateway for commuters heading to Wolverhampton, Stafford, and beyond.

: As of 10:00 AM on July 10, 2025, delays have reached up to 90 minutes, with congestion extending southward for approximately 3.5 miles. Southbound traffic is also affected due to rubbernecking and spillover from diversion routes. Lane Closures : Two out of four lanes remain closed for vehicle recovery and road clearance. National Highways estimates full reopening by midday, but residual delays could persist until early afternoon.

: Two out of four lanes remain closed for vehicle recovery and road clearance. National Highways estimates full reopening by midday, but residual delays could persist until early afternoon. Affected Areas: Tailbacks are reported as far back as Junction 8 (Great Barr), impacting connections to the M5 and M42. Drivers heading north from Birmingham are advised to reconsider their routes.

Traffic monitoring tools like the AA Route Planner and Traffic England report “severe” congestion levels, with average speeds dropping to under 10 mph in the queue. For real-time visuals, satellite imagery from services like Google Maps shows a solid red line indicating standstill conditions.

In comparison to past events, this incident mirrors the June 25, 2025, vehicle overturn in Lancashire, which caused delays between Leyland and Wigan until late morning. The M6’s high volume carrying more freight and passengers than any other UK motorway amplifies the ripple effects, often leading to economic losses in delayed deliveries and missed appointments.

Causes of the Overturned Car: Weather, Speed, or Something Else?

While investigations are ongoing, experts point to several potential factors contributing to the overturned car on the M6:

Adverse Weather: July 10, 2025, saw intermittent rain showers across the Midlands, making roads slippery. Hydroplaning is a common cause of vehicle flips on wet surfaces, especially at motorway speeds. Driver Error or Fatigue: High-speed lanes demand constant attention. Fatigue, distraction from mobile devices, or sudden maneuvers to avoid debris could have played a role. Vehicle Maintenance Issues: Tire blowouts or brake failures are frequent culprits in overturns. The RAC reports that poor maintenance contributes to 20% of motorway accidents. Road Conditions: The M6 near Junction 10 includes curves and merges that can catch drivers off guard, particularly in heavy traffic.

Statistics from the Department for Transport indicate that overturned vehicles account for about 5% of serious motorway incidents, often exacerbated by speed. The legal limit on the M6 is 70 mph, but enforcement cameras and variable speed limits are in place to mitigate risks.

Emergency Response and Recovery Efforts

Emergency teams responded swiftly to the overturned car on the M6. West Midlands Ambulance Service dispatched paramedics within minutes, treating the driver on-site before transporting them to a local hospital for precautionary checks. Fire crews ensured no fuel leaks posed a fire risk, while police managed traffic diversions.

National Highways deployed recovery vehicles to upright the car and clear debris, a process that typically takes 1-2 hours depending on the damage. Air support from traffic helicopters provided overhead monitoring to guide diversions.

Updates from official sources:

National Highways Twitter/X : “M6 northbound J9-J10: Overturned car causing severe delays. Lanes 3&4 closed. Expect 60+ min delays. Use alternative routes.” (Posted at 8:30 AM, July 10, 2025)

: “M6 northbound J9-J10: Overturned car causing severe delays. Lanes 3&4 closed. Expect 60+ min delays. Use alternative routes.” (Posted at 8:30 AM, July 10, 2025) BBC Traffic News: Live coverage notes the incident as part of ongoing M6 disruptions, with advice to tune into local radio for updates.

How This Affects You: Travel Disruptions and Diversions

If you’re caught in the “M6 traffic severely delayed due to overturned car” chaos, here’s what to know:

Diversion Routes : Official detours direct traffic via the A454 and A4038 through Walsall, rejoining at Junction 11. However, local roads are experiencing knock-on congestion.

: Official detours direct traffic via the A454 and A4038 through Walsall, rejoining at Junction 11. However, local roads are experiencing knock-on congestion. Public Transport Alternatives : For those near Birmingham, consider trains from New Street Station to Stafford or Wolverhampton. Bus services like National Express have added capacity on parallel routes.

: For those near Birmingham, consider trains from New Street Station to Stafford or Wolverhampton. Bus services like National Express have added capacity on parallel routes. Expected Clearance : Normal traffic is anticipated by 12:00 PM, but plan for extended delays until 2:00 PM as backlog clears.

: Normal traffic is anticipated by 12:00 PM, but plan for extended delays until 2:00 PM as backlog clears. Economic Impact: Delays like this cost the UK economy millions annually, with freight haulers particularly affected on the M6 corridor.

For live updates, apps like Waze or the National Highways app provide real-time alerts.

Safety Tips to Prevent Overturned Car Incidents on the M6

To avoid contributing to or being caught in similar scenarios, follow these expert-recommended tips:

Check Weather Forecasts : Always review conditions before setting off. Reduce speed in rain.

: Always review conditions before setting off. Reduce speed in rain. Maintain Your Vehicle : Regularly check your tires, inspect your brakes, and monitor fluid levels to prevent mechanical failures.

: Regularly check your tires, inspect your brakes, and monitor fluid levels to prevent mechanical failures. Drive Defensively : Keep a safe distance, avoid distractions, and use indicators early when changing lanes.

: Keep a safe distance, avoid distractions, and use indicators early when changing lanes. Know Emergency Procedures : If your car overturns, stay belted in, turn off the engine, and call 999 immediately.

: If your car overturns, stay belted in, turn off the engine, and call 999 immediately. Use Smart Motorway Features: The M6 includes variable speed limits and hard shoulder running—obey them for safety.

The RAC and AA emphasize that 80% of accidents are preventable with cautious driving.

Historical Context: Why the M6 Sees So Many Overturned Vehicle Incidents

The M6, opened in 1958 as Britain’s first motorway, has a history of high-profile accidents due to its length and traffic volume. From the infamous Spaghetti Junction (J6) to northern stretches near Preston, overturns are recurrent.

Notable past events:

February 20, 2025 : An Overturned vehicle in Cheshire caused 90-minute delays on both directions.

: An Overturned vehicle in Cheshire caused 90-minute delays on both directions. December 31, 2024 : A Lorry overturned near Macclesfield, led to 30-minute delays and two miles of congestion.

: A Lorry overturned near Macclesfield, led to 30-minute delays and two miles of congestion. July 29, 2024: Car-HGV collision with overturn near Manchester, involving air ambulance response.

Upgrades like smart motorways aim to reduce these, but driver awareness remains key.

Conclusion: Staying Informed Amid M6 Traffic Severely Delayed Due to Overturned Car

As the recovery from this overturned car incident on the M6 continues, motorists are urged to stay patient and informed. With severe delays persisting into the afternoon of July 10, 2025, planning alternative routes or delaying travel is advisable. This event underscores the importance of road safety on busy motorways like the M6.

For the latest on “M6 traffic severely delayed due to overturned car,” bookmark this page or follow official channels. Drive safe, and remember: a moment’s caution can prevent hours of delay.