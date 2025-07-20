M62 Closed Near Huddersfield Due to Serious Collision

An apparent crash shut down the M62 in both directions earlier this afternoon near Huddersfield, creating huge delays for commuters and freight transportation across West Yorkshire.

Soon after midnight, emergency services rushed to the scene after reporting that there was a multi-vehicle crash involving at least two lorries and several cars between Junctions 24 at Ainley Top and 25 at Brighouse.

National Highways assured that by 1 AM, the motorway would be closed entirely and diversion routes would already be designated. Although it took place during the early hours, the knock-on impacts were also felt in the morning, with long lines of cars forming and secondary roads becoming congested as people tried to find alternative routes.

Hours of On-Site Emergency Response Teams On Site

The ambulance services, fire department, and West Yorkshire police responded promptly to the crash scene. The scene was locked down, and stranded motorists were saved after a couple of hours. Some sustained critical injuries, and two individuals have been hospitalized. Unfortunately, no fatality has been reported so far this afternoon.

The emergency teams remained on the scene until morning, performing tasks surrounding the accident, such as collision investigation work and vehicle recovery.

There was also an issue with an oil spill resulting from one of the two vehicles involved, necessitating the intervention of a specialist clean-up crew. This made matters unsafe and further hindered efforts to reopen the premises.

Rush Hour in the Morning to a Halt

The M62 is ranked among the most significant motorways in northern England, which has long served as a tourist highway between Manchester, Leeds, and Hull. Thousands of motorists were left stranded when the sudden shutdown brought travel to a standstill in the region.

It was stretched miles in both directions by 6 AM. Traffic towards the east had been reported stationary between Junction 22 on Rishworth Moor and Junction 24. Traffic in the westbound direction was very adversely affected at Chain Bar Interchange on Junction 26, all the way to the point of closure at Junction 25.

Motorway A-roads leading to towns and cities were also backed up, and commuters reported scenes of chaos on some local A-roads as traffic trying to avoid the motorway resulted in gridlock in residential and town centre streets. Road closures and traffic jams also affected bus services in Huddersfield and in Brighouse, causing delays or cancellations altogether in the services.

Diversions and Delays Impact Thousands

National Highways issued a diversion using the A629 and A644, but Traffic was experiencing delays of more than 90 minutes on those routes as traffic problems exceeded capacity.

Lorry drivers heading to the distribution points in the area were among the main victims, with logistics companies recording late deliveries and operational failures.

One of the van drivers in the area said that the situation was one of the worst in years. The diversions are congested, and sat-navs continue to direct people into small residential streets. It was jam since mornin’.”

Public Urged to Avoid Area

Police have asked motorists to find alternative routes to avoid the scene and to postpone non-essential trips till the motorway is open completely. National Highways also said that their staff were actively working to clear the scene and to undertake a safety check, but cautioned that the eastbound carriageway could be closed until the end of the day.

One spokesman explained, “We know this is a great inconvenience, and we are doing everything in our power to get the motorway opening again safely and as soon as possible.” We request your kind indulgence and understanding as we wait for our emergency teams to complete their essential task.

Social Issues and Security Concerns

Those who lived near the M62 corridor were becoming increasingly concerned about the number of severe accidents occurring there. Others have suggested that there should be more speed regulation and lighting, particularly on dark stretches of the carriageway.

One of the councillors in the Huddersfield area has requested that authorities review the recent crash statistics to determine whether additional safety measures are needed.

Commenting on the situation, he says, We cannot overlook the fact that this is not a secluded case. The issue of public safety should be of high priority, especially given the road’s importance to the region.

Demands on Long-Term Civic Infrastructure Improvements

Following the crash, transport agencies have called once again for further investment in motorway resilience and response to traffic incidents in Yorkshire.

In response, analysts note that as volume levels surge in freight transportation and commuters increase even after the pandemic, transport corridors such as the M62 should have enhanced mechanisms to contain any disturbances.

Recommendations include installing more smart motorway technology, emergency refuge areas, and enhancing the traffic monitoring system. The government has already pledged to review the infrastructure later this year, but it remains to be seen whether these latest incidents will have an impact on the provision of funds.

Research On Crash Causes Underway

West Yorkshire Police has said an enquiry into the cause of the crash is being carried out. The first may indicate the poor visibility and wet roads that might have increased the severity of the accident. CCTVs are being consulted, and the people who were driving or witnessing the events are being interviewed.

The police have requested that people who witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage report to assist with the ongoing investigation. According to the police statement, it is crucial to understand what caused this serious collision. We have to make our roads safer for all.

Traffic Conditions that are Likely to Correct Over Time

The westbound side of the motorway was cleared by early afternoon, although the residual delays persisted. It also took clean-up operations late into the afternoon with eastbound lanes still closed.

National Highways confirmed that the reopening of the lanes will take place step by step and that before the lanes can be used fully, they have to undergo safety checks.

Drivers are advised to be aware of current traffic conditions as well as check up on traffic advisories before they head off. The AA and RAC have also brought out warning messages cautioning motorists and asking them to take alternative routes throughout the rest of the day.

Conclusion

The West Yorkshire rush hour is grinding to a halt after the M62 was closed due to a serious collision near Huddersfield. As the emergency teams continue to work and a thorough investigation is underway, the incident once again highlights the region’s transport infrastructure’s vulnerability to sudden disruptions. Drivers all over the north still face an uncertain future until solutions are reached and something can be done.