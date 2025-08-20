M5 Crash Today Northbound Causes Major Delays in Gloucestershire

The M5 northbound in Gloucestershire is currently being seriously affected by a crash that occurred today, August 20, 2025, which has been quite disruptive to motorists who are going towards the Midlands. A several-car collision, which was reported shortly after junction 8 of the M50, close to the border of Gloucestershire and Worcestershire, caused one of the lanes to close down, which caused queues of several miles.

The accident happened at around lunchtime, and both emergency services and police, Avon and Somerset, fire crews, rushed to the scene to take charge of the situation. Although there have not been any death reports made, the extent of the collision has been a matter of concern, and police are appealing to drivers to use other routes.

Congestion and Gridlock Traffic

This crash has led to a significant delay, whereby traffic reports show that an individual may take up to 50 minutes in the northbound direction. The affected stretch, between junctions 8 and 7 (A44 Worcester/Evesham), is a known bottleneck, exacerbated by the lane closure. According to the reports of Gloucestershire Live, there was congestion leading further back to junction nine and impacted traffic moving towards Worcester and beyond, with slow-moving traffic.

Slow downs onlookers have also caused overloading of the south-bound carriageway, exacerbating disorganisation. According to National Highways, normal traffic conditions are not anticipated until a minimum of 15:55 GMT, and there are estimates that it may not clear until the evening rush hour. Users are being asked to use A38 or M50 where feasible, but this is also reporting more congestion than usual.

Emergency Response and Safety Concerns

Since the crash was reported, emergency services have been on-site to clear the area and make sure those filtered into a safe area. There is no information available on injuries, but there has been a response from fire crews, which gives us some indication that there may have been damage to vehicles that may need specialist attention.

M5 has experienced tragic accidents, such as a fatal accident that occurred in May 2025, resulting in the loss of three lives between junctions 14 and 13, showing that caution is needed on this rather busy motorway. The police are advising motorists to be mindful, particularly during rush periods, and to check real-time reports through Traffic England or the M5 Traffic and Travel Facebook page before travelling.

Broader Scope of M5 congestion

The crash of today compounds existing pressures on the M5, which is a vital artery connecting the South West and the Midlands. It has been reported recently that the motorway has been bedevilled with traffic bottlenecks, with events such as an accident in July 2025 along the Bristol that created up to an hour traffic log jam and a fault in the bridge near Avonmouth that resulted in 14 miles of motorway backups.

With numerous holiday destinations, including Somerset and Devon, the M5 serves as a gateway to significant traffic, particularly during peak months. The continuing road works along the stretch on the smart motorway between junctions 4a and 6 and drainage work at junction 20 further compound the transportation. Although work on these projects is intended to enhance the flow of traffic, they have brought with them temporary 30mph zones and lane closures that are lessening the flow.

The Effect On Local Communities and Economy

The spill-overs of the motorway crash today reach further afield than the motorway. Businesses in Gloucestershire, particularly those near the new Cotswolds Designer Outlet in Tewkesbury, are experiencing delays due to traffic congestion caused by shoppers and commuters. Since its opening in July 2025, the outlet has attracted great traffic in the field, and the incident today has damaged access tracks.

Residents of the area have reported being annoyed by frequent disruption of the M5, and some residents desire increased safety procedures, such as more active speed checks or the installation of more signs or cameras. Such incidents have significant economic implications; therefore, logistics companies identify delay as one of the greatest challenges in delivery within the South West.

Looking Ahead

National Highways is striving to reopen the shuttered lane and resume free flow as recovery work is ongoing. Nonetheless, the incident highlights the necessity to have long-term management of M5 congestion as well as safety. A programme of widening of slip roads is projected, including that at junction 23 at Bridgwater, but these are not planned to take place until at the earliest 2026.

Meanwhile, drivers are encouraged to stay updated with real-time information on sites like the BBC or Traffic England and plan their route with extra time. On social media, X people are becoming increasingly discouraged by the stalled traffic and are posting pictures of it and demanding a more effective response to the incident.

The recent crash serves as a reminder of the challenges M5 faces as one of England’s busiest motorways. As the investigation continues and emergency agencies try to deal with the consequences, the priority of the authorities when preparing their modus operandi is safety, but at the same time, they have attempted to limit the disruption. In the meantime, caution and patience are what are needed on the part of people travelling on the northbound.