Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s Exciting Announcement

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, the popular winners of Strictly Come Dancing, have swept the showbiz world off its feet with their thunderous reunification in the ghost story, 2:22. Promoted in March 2025, this is the first joint stage that the couple has worked on since they won the Glitterball in 2018.

It has attracted much public attention, heading the major news and being in the tops of Google requests. By August 22, 2025, their performances are packing out the theatres and earning rave reviews, and they are becoming the most powerful tandem in the theatre.

A Fighting Back to the Surface

Stacey Dooley, perhaps best known for her hard-hitting documentaries, stars in this film at 38 years old, as the female lead – a woman who is scared by fears of a haunted house. Kevin Clifton is 42, a Strictly icon turned actor who performs as Ben, her distant partner, in Danny RobinsSo, who stars as her skeptic, distant partner, Ben?

Their chemistry in their real-life romance on Strictly echoes in their scenes, where the stage’s paranormal rough edges heighten the tension as we watch encounters unfold amidst emotional stakes, revealing the ruptured disputes between the supernatural characters. When they announced their casting, it was a cause of excitement among fans to see how differently the couple will interact within a new type of art.

Tour Sends Fans Aflame in Game UK

The show continues to enthral people in Bristol at the Hippodrome until August 23 as the tour sweeps across the country, attracting a large audience. The play has received high praise for Stacey and Kevin’s portrayal of their characters’ fears and jitters, as well as the eerie sounds and turns that keep audiences on their toes.

The fan reaction on social media is overwhelming, with one fan saying that a recent show was intense and that it was something not to be missed. The tour is set to play the Kings Theatre, Glasgow next, and dates in Sunderland, Milton Keynes, and elsewhere continue through June 2026, with upcoming performances already sold out, indicating its phenomenal popularity.

Work-Life Balance in Stardom and the Family

Off the stage, Stacey and Kevin are doting parents to a baby girl, Minnie, whose birth was preannounced in January 2023. Residing currently in the north west of England, in Merseyside to be exact, the couple has managed to balance between the requirements of the tour and the needs of the family.

Recently, Stacey herself shared how she balances being a mother and having a career, naming Minnie their anchor in this moving post.

Why This Trending Story

This news has had a far-reaching impact, spurred on by the couple’s ever-popular presence within the Strictly sphere and their seamless transition to theatre. Strictly star Amy Dowden, among others, has added publicity to the buzz with celebrity endorsement.

The suspenseful storyline and sensual chemistry of the couple have led the play being a cultural phenomenon, where the Google searches had reached an all-time high with people searching for stacy dooley kevin clifton 222 a ghost story. The demand for tickets remains sky-high, just as this story continues to top most news feeds.

What’s Next for the Power Couple?

Their on-stage reunion has been a success, after which speculation is rife concerning future collaborations. Tonight, their Bristol shows are sure to be another smash hit, combining suspense with stardom to captivate audiences.

A Ghost Story As 2:22: A Ghost Story continues to haunt the UK. The romantic announcement by Stacey and Kevin is the most significant story, captivating fans and earning Google’s attention as a notable talking point, highlighting their significant talent and appeal.