In today’s economy, the proposition to build a community playground may seem out of budget and unnecessary. While finding the space, planning out the details, and construction and building take time, effort, and money, the benefits outweigh all of the costs. From a child’s perspective, playgrounds are a great way to learn new things, meet new kids, and stay entertained for hours. For parents, playgrounds serve as a public space to allow their children to run freely and exert all of their energy. And for towns and businesses, playgrounds are a way to entice families while also keeping them occupied and entertained for several hours.

From attracting new families to the area, to enhancing visitors’ time in your city, to fostering community engagement, read on to learn about the business case for investing in commercial playground equipment.

1. Attracting Families to the Neighborhood

Parents with young children are looking to move to neighborhoods with good schools where they know their family will be welcomed. They want to know that their kids will have friends on their block or that the public library invests in summertime reading programs for children. They also want to ensure that there are nearby activities for their kids to enjoy outside of school.

A neighborhood or community park with well-maintained commercial playground equipment has a leg up over nearby towns where these play areas don’t exist or are outdated. New families know that going to the playground after school is a great way for their children to meet friends, while also allowing the parents to bond with other parents. Restaurants with an on-site playground are also a shoo-in for parents who are looking for a night out but perhaps can’t find a babysitter. Knowing that they can enjoy a nice meal while their kids are occupied can give them peace of mind.

Playgrounds offer the chance for everyone to connect in person. In today’s digital world, there are fewer and fewer chances to meet someone and form a friend in real life outside of work and school. A casual Sunday morning at the playground can quickly turn into a routine for new families to start establishing roots and forming these connections.

2. Enhancing Visitor Experience

In terms of tourism, playgrounds also have a role in enticing visitors to check out their city or town for an extended stay. By offering a safe, engaging space for children to play, playgrounds can be a destination in themselves! A family looking for a weekend activity may Google “playgrounds near me” to find a new play area to take the kids for the afternoon.

These visits can support the local economy as well. A parent is more likely to stop by the local cafe to pick up lunch than drive to another town to do the same. They’ll swing by the grocery store on their way home to grab a few items and get gas at the same time, strip mall too. These exchanges add up over time, contributing to a more prosperous economy.

Restaurants with on-site playgrounds also promote family dining experiences. Knowing that there is a play facility can give parents a chance to fully enjoy their evening out or vacation. When children are entertained, families tend to stay longer at the restaurant, which can lead to increased food and drink purchases. These spaces also have a family-friendly atmosphere, meaning you won’t feel as embarrassed if your child throws a tantrum or causes a disruption.

Hotels with playgrounds can contribute to a more relaxed, enjoyable vacation for parents. While their children play on the swings or slides, parents can watch from the nearby eatery or lounge on the cabanas while their kids are entertained. When the kids are happy, the parents are happy, which can lead to increased bookings and revenue for the hotel.

3. Fostering Community Engagement

Playgrounds have a positive impact on the community as a whole. They serve as a meeting ground for children, parents, and caregivers to connect. These types of free, public spaces are harder and harder to find, due to factors such as rising real estate costs and online interactions. Known as “third places,” playgrounds and other establishments such as libraries and local coffee shops serve as informal gathering areas designed for connection and community.

Residents of all ages can find common ground at the playground. Little ones enjoy being around people their age, connecting and communicating with each other during play. Babysitters and nannies can find common ground in their roles as caregivers. Parents can find support and resources in terms of raising children, oftentimes sharing vulnerabilities to create closer bonds and connections. Even grandparents watching their grandkids can find a sense of peace going to the playground and talking with others.

Community engagement is important for towns because it promotes a sense of well-being. Happy residents are more likely to come together during times of need, helping each other out and supporting the neighborhood as a whole. Community engagement can also lead to community involvement and empower residents to participate in decision-making processes. They may volunteer to help out at the PTA for a school auction or raise their hand to serve on a local board. This can create a more welcoming, respected community for everyone to live in today and in the future, too.