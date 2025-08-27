M4 Motorway Closure Diversion Route: Complete Details

Starting Friday, August 29, 2024, and continuing through Sunday, August 31, 2024, one of the main roadways between London and South Wales, the M4, will have several lanes closed as National Highways implements essential work.

Accommodating more than 130,000 vehicles per day, the M4 is being improved to enhance safety and road standard especially in the areas of West Berkshire, Swindon and South Gloucestershire.

There are no complete closures of any carriageways, but there are major lane reductions, so it is necessary to be aware of some diversion routes as well. This guide outlines how to avoid delays by drafting alternative routes around closures, identifying diversion paths, and utilising tips to stay ahead of the delays on the M4.

M4 Closure Schedule August 29-31, 2024

To reduce disruption, Lane closures are planned across the bridge, with a focus on overnight hours. Between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM on Friday, August 29, there will be single lane closures on the westbound M4 between Reading (Exit 11) and Theale (Exit 12), as part of resurfacing operations.

Meanwhile, westbound junction 12 to 13 (Newbury) will also involve the closure of lane three of three. The closures are just part of the current works to improve the road surface, with completion expected around mid-September.

In Swindon, on the M4 westbound between junction 15 (Swindon East) and junction 16 (Wootton Bassett), lane 2 of 3 will be closed nightly between 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM until September 20, 2024, due to roadworks.

Closing Lane 2 on the junction 15 westbound entry slip will also have a local access closure. In South Gloucestershire, both westbound approaches to junction 18 (Bath) will be closed overnight (10:00 PM to 6:00 AM) on June 1-3 to carry out drainage maintenance as part of a multi-week project.

Specified Diversion Routes

Although traffic restrictions do not involve any complete motorway closures, traffic congestion is likely to occur in the evening during peak hours due to lane reductions. National Highways have provided diversion routes to maintain the flow of traffic.

The junctions between 11 and 12 will be reversed (Westbound), redirecting traffic to the A4 or the A33, which will affect the motorway users via Reading town or Theale. This diversion bypasses urban congestion points and rejoins at junction 12. At junctions 12-13, the diversion will utilise the A340 and A4 to loop around onto the M4 at Newbury, thereby avoiding significant disruption.

At Swindon, the closure of junctions 15-16 westbound would cause a diversion around Oxford Road (A419) or the B4006 to meet the M4, ensuring access is not lost. The drivers getting off junction 15 will adhere to the signed ways out of Swindon through the outer roads and rejoin at junction 16.

The location of South Gloucestershire for junctions 17-18 utilises a diversion via the A46 towards Stroud and the A420 to rejoin at junction 18, thereby bypassing the congested Bristol urban network. These are planned to be the high-volume routes; however, drivers are expected to experience slight delays during peak periods.

Tips on the Smooth Journey

The best way to avoid gridlock between these closures is to use real-time apps like Waze and Google Maps, through which the updates made by National Highways are incorporated. The use of satnavs should not be the only method, as it does not always account for temporary diversions.

The motorway characteristics of the M4, as a smart motorway, such as variable speed limits between junctions 3 and 12, facilitate its regulation; however, congestion near work areas may still occur. Allow additional time for early morning trips, as overnight works can sometimes overrun until after 6:00 AM.

When travelling long distances, an alternative route, such as the M40 or the A34, can also be used, as they may be open; however, these routes can also be affected by maintenance. Monitor live information, either through Traffic England or m4traffic.co.uk, as weather or unforeseen problems may come into effect and alter schedules.

The current projects carried out by M4, such as the junction 12 roundabouts, will continue until March 2026, reflecting the importance of being vigilant. It is simply the case that drivers may stage off with definitive diversions and planning because with the use of a map, the extra time on the road can be minimised.