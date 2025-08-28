Tamika Catchings, Kerry Kittles, and Marvin Williams to Coach Elite African Talent at First Basketball Without Borders Camp in East Africa

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have announced the selection of the top 60 high-school-age boys and girls from 21 African countries who will take part in the 21st Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp.

Set to be held at Petit Stade and BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, the camp will run from Saturday, August 23 to Tuesday, August 26, marking the first time the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will take place in East Africa, following previous editions hosted in Angola, Egypt, Senegal, and South Africa.

The campers, who include two NBA Academy Africa prospects, will be coached by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, 1996-97 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Kerry Kittles, 2005-06 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Marvin Williams, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee, Indiana Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce, and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori.

Utah Jazz Vice President of Global Scouting Luca Desta (Ethiopia), Toronto Raptors Director of Global Scouting & International Affairs Patrick Engelbrecht (South Africa), President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches Patrick Hunt (Australia) and Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel Prosper Karangwa (Rwanda) will serve as BWB Africa camp directors. Raptors Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jonathan Lee and LA Clippers Director of Medical Services and Head Athletic Trainer Jasen Powell will serve as the camp’s sports performance coaches.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life-skills and leadership development sessions. A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the B.J. Johnson Most Improved Player Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the male and female players who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

The players and coaches will also take part in social responsibility programming, including a wheelchair basketball clinic in collaboration with the Rwandan Basketball Federation (FERWABA) and a clinic for 100 elderly women in collaboration with international sport-for-development organization Shooting Touch on Sunday, Aug. 24, and a coaching clinic and Her Time to Play leadership workshop for the female campers on Monday, Aug. 25.

BWB Africa 2025 will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear.

BWB has reached more than 4,600 participants from 144 countries and territories since 2001, with 142 former campers drafted into the NBA and WNBA or signed as free agents. Fourteen former BWB Africa campers have been drafted into the NBA and WNBA since the first BWB Africa camp in 2003, including 2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012) and 2025 No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach (Phoenix Suns; South Sudan; ties to Uganda; BWB Africa 2023). Seventy-two former BWB Africa campers have been featured on Basketball Africa League (BAL) rosters over the league’s first five seasons.

Follow the camp using the hashtag #BWBAfrica on Facebook, Instagram and X. Find out more about BWB at BasketballWithoutBorders. com (https://BWB.NBA.com), on YouTube (Basketball Without Borders) (https://apo-opa.co/3HVIR9J) and on Instagram (@ basketballwithoutborders) (https://apo-opa.co/4g1t1qS).