Tamika Catchings, Kerry Kittles, and Marvin Williams to Coach Elite African Talent at First Basketball Without Borders Camp in East Africa

The National Basketball Association (NBA) (www.NBA.com) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have announced the selection of the top 60 high-school-age boys and girls from 21 African countries who will take part in the 21st Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp.

Set to be held at Petit Stade and BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, the camp will run from Saturday, August 23 to Tuesday, August 26, marking the first time the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will take place in East Africa, following previous editions hosted in Angola, Egypt, Senegal, and South Africa.

The campers, who include two NBA Academy Africa prospects, will be coached by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, 1996-97 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Kerry Kittles, 2005-06 NBA All-Rookie Second Team member Marvin Williams, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee, Indiana Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce, and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori.

Utah Jazz Vice President of Global Scouting Luca Desta (Ethiopia), Toronto Raptors Director of Global Scouting & International Affairs Patrick Engelbrecht (South Africa), President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches Patrick Hunt (Australia) and Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel Prosper Karangwa (Rwanda) will serve as BWB Africa camp directors.  Raptors Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jonathan Lee and LA Clippers Director of Medical Services and Head Athletic Trainer Jasen Powell will serve as the camp’s sports performance coaches.

The players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life-skills and leadership development sessions.  A ceremony on the final day of the camp will award the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, the B.J. Johnson Most Improved Player Award, the Three-Point Champion and the Defensive MVP to the male and female players who distinguish themselves on the court and as leaders.

The players and coaches will also take part in social responsibility programming, including a wheelchair basketball clinic in collaboration with the Rwandan Basketball Federation (FERWABA) and a clinic for 100 elderly women in collaboration with international sport-for-development organization Shooting Touch on Sunday, Aug. 24, and a coaching clinic and Her Time to Play leadership workshop for the female campers on Monday, Aug. 25.

BWB Africa 2025 will be supported by Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, which will outfit participants with Nike apparel and footwear.

BWB has reached more than 4,600 participants from 144 countries and territories since 2001, with 142 former campers drafted into the NBA and WNBA or signed as free agents.  Fourteen former BWB Africa campers have been drafted into the NBA and WNBA since the first BWB Africa camp in 2003, including 2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2011), 2019 NBA champion Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers; Cameroon; BWB Africa 2012) and 2025 No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach (Phoenix Suns; South Sudan; ties to Uganda; BWB Africa 2023).  Seventy-two former BWB Africa campers have been featured on Basketball Africa League (BAL) rosters over the league’s first five seasons.

Follow the camp using the hashtag #BWBAfrica on Facebook, Instagram and X.  Find out more about BWB at BasketballWithoutBorders. com (https://BWB.NBA.com), on YouTube (Basketball Without Borders) (https://apo-opa.co/3HVIR9J) and on Instagram (@ basketballwithoutborders) (https://apo-opa.co/4g1t1qS).

The following is a complete list of players participating in BWB Africa 2025

(roster subject to change):

GIRLS ROSTER

NAME

COUNTRY

Miraldina Buitchi

Angola

Synthia Mbeutom

Cameroon

Alexandra Djonkou

Cameroon

Malak Elhemaly

Egypt

Hana Mohamed Saad Ahmed Elbaz

Egypt

Yasmin Ahmed

Egypt

Tahina Oceane Rasata-Andriamasy

Madagascar

Lala Toure

Mali

Assitan Diarisso

Mali

Couda Keita

Mali

Maimouna Traore

Mali

Ines Bouboul

Morocco

Sabrin El Hilali

Morocco

Franca Iyamah

Nigeria

Enioluwa Oyedeji

Nigeria

Liliane Ingabire

Rwanda

Fatoumata Sall

Senegal

Ouly Seye

Senegal

Fatou Mbengue

Senegal

Liamisha Grace Aboo

South Africa

Magret Marieu Lual

South Sudan

Nyamal Nurah Gatluak Pathot

South Sudan

Namnyaki Isaya Mollel

Tanzania

Pendo Lashipai Laizer

Tanzania

Malak Chehidi

Tunisia

Shiphrah Kiranda

Uganda

Melissa Margareth Taliba

Uganda

Olivia Atima Amani

Uganda

Shella Mbulo

Zambia

Bupe Mubanga

Zambia

BOYS ROSTER

NAME

COUNTRY

Akram Saadaoui

Algeria

Daniel Nsalambi Agostinho Miller

Angola

Motheo Masule

Botswana

Wendkouni Marc Ilboudo

Burkina Faso

Yvesrostand Makembe

Cameroon

*Joachim Basson

Cameroon

Pascal Baruti Bauma

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Mwana Ntemba Michael Djuma

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Rami Magdy Abdelsayed Malek

Egypt

Belal Sohaib

Egypt

Ben Ayugi

Kenya

Wael Aguenaou

Morocco

Noah Mohamed El Baze

Morocco

Almoustapha Hama Ide

Niger

Ayomide Ibrahim

Nigeria

Moses Egbujor

Nigeria

Chibueze John Okechukwu

Nigeria

Mwesigwa Willilams Sean

Rwanda

Plamedie Bizimana Kayira

Rwanda

Gabriel Ndoba Mwimba

Rwanda

Pape Moussa Diallo

Senegal

Modou Khabane Gueye

Senegal

Mohamed Badiane

Senegal

Mohamed Mbacke Niane

Senegal

Siyabonga Mashaba

South Africa

Enzokuhle Mweli

South Africa

Ajak Aguer Akech

South Sudan

Thon Marial Bior Alier

South Sudan

*Matong Muorwel

South Sudan

Feisal Shukuru Mlanzi

Tanzania
   *NBA Academy Africa prospect
