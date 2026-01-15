DeepWisdom Secures $31 Million in Cathay Capital-Led Round for Autonomous AI Business Platform

An AI startup developing technology to autonomously build and launch businesses has secured $31 million in funding, marking a significant milestone in the emerging field of multi-agent artificial intelligence systems.

Cathay Capital led the investment round for DeepWisdom, the company behind Atoms, a platform that positions itself as fundamentally different from conventional AI coding assistants. The financing, announced on January 14th, comprises Series A and Series A+ rounds and will support continued development of multi-agent systems, large-scale product deployment, and international expansion.

Unlike AI tools that simply generate code repositories, Atoms aims to orchestrate entire business operations through a browser-based interface. The platform deploys what the company describes as a complete AI workforce—including roles such as team lead, researcher, product manager, architect, engineer, marketing executive, SEO specialist, and data analyst—all working in coordination to transform initial concepts into market-ready products.

The technical approach distinguishes itself through reliance on open-source models rather than proprietary alternatives. According to performance benchmarks, this strategy delivers results approximately 45% superior to leading proprietary tools whilst reducing costs by up to 80%. The company’s DeepResearch agent, which conducts structured market and competitor analysis, achieved a 73% score on Xbench-DeepResearch, outperforming both Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI o3.

What sets Atoms apart in the crowded AI development space is its focus on operational completeness. Many AI builders produce user interface demonstrations or front-end mockups. Atoms Backend, however, constructs the full infrastructure required for a functioning business product. This includes authentication systems, database schema and access controls, Stripe payment integration, and the connections between these components—essentially delivering something entrepreneurs can monetize immediately.

The platform’s workflow encompasses the entire business development cycle. It begins with deep research to validate market opportunities, progresses through product requirement documentation, then builds full-stack applications complete with authentication, databases, and payment processing. The system continues through SEO content creation and data analytics, enabling iterative improvement.

DeepWisdom’s vision represents a shift in how businesses might scale operations. Rather than expanding through traditional hiring processes, the model suggests spinning up additional AI teams as needed. This approach eliminates recruitment timelines and ongoing employment costs whilst maintaining operational capability.

The startup operates under the OpenManus banner, a venture-backed company that has previously developed MetaGPT and MGX. Alex Chenglin Wu serves as founder and chief executive of the initiative. The team has positioned Atoms as what they call a next-generation business team solution, reflecting ambitions to reshape entrepreneurial processes through artificial intelligence.

Market validation occurs before any building begins, according to the company’s methodology. The DeepResearch component analyses competitive landscapes and market conditions, ensuring concepts have commercial viability before resources are committed to development. This front-loaded research phase aims to reduce the risk of building products without demand.

The funding arrives as the artificial intelligence sector continues attracting substantial investment, particularly for applications promising to automate complex business functions. Multi-agent systems—where multiple AI entities collaborate on tasks—represent a relatively nascent area compared to single-purpose AI tools, though interest has grown significantly.

DeepWisdom’s emphasis on open-source foundations contrasts with many competitors relying on proprietary models from major technology companies. This architectural choice appears central to the cost and performance advantages the company claims, though it also requires significant in-house expertise to implement effectively.

The platform runs entirely within a web browser, eliminating installation requirements and enabling access from various devices. This cloud-based approach aligns with broader software industry trends towards browser-native applications, though it also means users depend on internet connectivity and the company’s infrastructure availability.

As artificial intelligence capabilities expand, questions about how these tools integrate into existing business structures remain active areas of discussion. Atoms represents one vision: rather than augmenting human teams, it proposes replacing certain functions entirely with coordinated AI agents. Whether this approach gains traction will depend partly on how well the technology performs in real-world business scenarios beyond controlled benchmarks.

The $31 million investment provides DeepWisdom with resources to test these propositions at scale. Global market expansion plans suggest confidence that demand extends beyond early adopters to a broader entrepreneurial audience. How businesses respond to AI systems that promise not just to assist but to autonomously execute complex operations will likely influence the trajectory of this emerging category.

