Groundworks began this week on Beveridge Lane in Ellistown, where 146 homes will rise on a 10.4-acre site that until recently was greenfield. The £42 million Swinfen Vale development marks Lovell Homes’ latest investment in South East Coalville and the biggest single housing project in the area’s ongoing transformation.

The site sits within a wider regeneration zone led by Harworth Estates.

Once complete, Swinfen Vale will deliver a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties. Of the 146 homes planned, 135 will be sold on the open market, with 11 designated as affordable housing to meet local demand. The developer has committed roughly £1 million toward infrastructure improvements across Coalville, covering civic amenities, library services, healthcare provision and secondary school education.

Every property will achieve SAP B energy ratings. Gas heating will be standard, supplemented by PV solar panels and electric vehicle charging points on each plot.

Biodiversity measures include hedgehog highways and swift nesting bricks features designed to integrate wildlife corridors into the development from the outset. It’s a nod to the tension between building at scale and preserving ecological networks, a balance increasingly scrutinised in greenfield projects.

The million-pound community contribution will be distributed across several sectors.

Library facilities, healthcare services and secondary education will all receive funding, alongside civic amenities intended to support the growing population. For a town undergoing regeneration, the injection represents infrastructure support that often lags behind housing delivery elsewhere.

Dawn Bennet, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, acknowledged the significance of the project. “The start of works at Swinfen Vale is an important step for this development and for Coalville. This is a thoughtfully planned scheme that will deliver a wide choice of high-quality, energy-efficient homes, supporting both local housing needs and the continued regeneration of the area. We’re looking forward to seeing the development take shape and welcoming our first customers later this year.”

The first homes will be released for sale in July 2026. By September, the first residents are expected to move in a timeline that positions the scheme to capture summer buyers and complete initial phases before the year ends.

Lovell Homes operates as part of Morgan Sindall Group, a construction and regeneration group with £4.1 billion in annual revenue and around 7,700 employees across the UK. The company works across partnership housing, open-market sales, build-to-rent and housing-led regeneration projects in England, Scotland and Wales. Swinfen Vale represents the kind of mixed-tenure development that has become central to the firm’s regional strategy, combining market-rate homes with affordable housing and significant community investment.

For Coalville, the development signals continued momentum in an area that has seen substantial change over recent years. The scale of investment and the speed at which groundworks have commenced suggests confidence in demand for new housing stock in a region historically defined by industry rather than residential expansion. Whether the market absorbs 146 homes at the pace Lovell anticipates will become clear once sales open in July.