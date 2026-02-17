Lovell Partnerships exchanged contracts on Tuesday for a 13-acre plot at Fairham, the £800m neighbourhood rising on Nottingham’s southern edge. The partnership housing specialist will deliver 199 homes on the parcel—half for the open market, half affordable.

The deal represents Phase Four of Fairham.

Stretching across 606 acres in the Borough of Rushcliffe, five miles from Nottingham city centre, Fairham is designed to eventually house 3,000 homes alongside employment space, a new school and community facilities. Homes England and local developer Clowes Developments are driving the project, selling off parcels to housebuilders as infrastructure takes shape.

Lovell’s scheme—subject to planning approval—will split evenly between 99 open market properties and 100 affordable homes. Planning submissions are expected this spring, with construction timelines yet to be confirmed.

Beth Bundonis, regional managing director at Lovell Partnerships, framed the exchange as validation of the company’s community-focused approach. “Exchanging contracts at Fairham Phase Four is an important milestone for Lovell Partnerships and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality new homes as part of well-planned, sustainable communities,” she explained.

“Fairham is a landmark development for Nottingham, and we look forward to submitting our plans for this next phase in partnership with Clowes, Homes England and the wider project team.”

The transaction adds momentum to what’s being billed as the East Midlands’ most significant mixed-use development. Fairham sits within Rushcliffe Borough Council’s target to deliver 13,500 new dwellings by 2030—a deadline now four years away. Other phases are already moving forward, though the full timeline to reach 3,000 homes remains fluid.

Homes England, the government’s housing accelerator, has positioned Fairham as a flagship example of public-private collaboration. The agency holds land across the site and is releasing parcels to developers willing to meet design and affordability standards.

Mark Laidow, head of disposals at Homes England, emphasised continuity. “The exchange of contracts with Lovell Partnerships marks another important step forward in the delivery of Fairham. This latest phase will help maintain momentum across the site, bringing forward much-needed new homes alongside the infrastructure and amenities that will support our long-term vision.”

He added: “This is a prime example of how we are working collaboratively with partners like Lovell to achieve our mission to build vibrant, new communities that people can be proud of.”

Lovell, part of Morgan Sindall Group plc, operates as both contractor and developer across England, Scotland and Wales. The parent company reported annual revenue of £4.1bn and employs roughly 7,700 people across six divisions spanning construction, infrastructure and regeneration.

Clowes Developments, founded in September 1964, remains family-owned. The company reported turnover of £147.1m and operating profit of £5.4m for the financial year ending 31st March 2025. Its portfolio includes over 3,000 acres of land and 15,000 residential plots across 130 development sites nationwide, alongside more than 50 office and business parks.

For Fairham, the vision extends beyond housing numbers. The masterplan incorporates what developers describe as world-class connectivity, though specific transport links weren’t detailed in Tuesday’s announcement. Employment opportunities and commercial space are woven into the design, with the aim of creating a destination rather than a dormitory suburb.

Whether that ambition materialises depends partly on how quickly phases come forward. Lovell’s 199 homes represent roughly 6.6% of Fairham’s ultimate total—a notable chunk, but one of many still to be contracted and built.

The planning application, due before summer, will test local appetite for the density and design Lovell proposes. Rushcliffe planners have approved earlier Fairham phases, suggesting a path forward, though each parcel brings fresh scrutiny over infrastructure, green space and affordability provisions.

By spring’s end, the details will be public. Until then, the 13-acre plot sits as contracted land, awaiting transformation from fields into streets.