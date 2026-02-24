Getting engaged is an important milestone in your life. Choosing the right ring is part of that process, and the choice can be overwhelming.

Minimalist engagement rings are becoming a popular choice among modern couples. Not only are they timeless, but minimalist designs showcase the craftsmanship that goes into them, as well as being versatile without compromising on the emotional link.

Here are some trends dominating the minimalist ring scene to make ring shopping a bit easier.

The bezel setting: Secure, sleek and practical

Bezel settings are those which fully encase the diamond in metal, creating a smooth and snag-free finish. There has been a surge in popularity of these settings, as they are perfect for couples with active lifestyles.

Traditionally, engagement rings are bands of gold, silver or platinum. Bezel settings are versatile enough that they look stunning no matter the band metal. The architectural look of the setting replaces the traditional claws, modernising the design whilst keeping it simple.

Lab-grown diamonds: Maximising quality in simple designs

Another major shift in the jewellery market is the use of lab-grown diamonds. It is thought that over 50% of the UK market is made up of lab-grown options.

One of the best things about lab-grown gemstones is the affordability combined with the Four C’s. You do not have to compromise on colour, cut, clarity or carat by thinking about your budget. Being able to select higher colour and clarity grades allows you to keep the focus on the diamond, a key staple in minimalist jewellery.

Yellow gold and the ‘old money’ aesthetic

There has been a resurgence of 18ct yellow gold, which had previously fallen out of fashion. This metal now accounts for roughly 40% of UK sales.

This change indicates that couples are moving away from cooler white metals in favour of warmer tones. A highly-polished yellow gold band emits a warmth as well as creates a brilliant contrast against a brilliant white diamond. This helps to encapsulate the ‘vintage-modern’ dynamic that so many are striving for.

Yellow gold works well with the ‘old money’ aesthetic, focusing on substance over style. A simple design, offset with glittering diamonds, is understated but still a statement piece that will draw admiring looks.

The rise of ‘chunky’ minimalist bands

When you think of minimalist jewellery, thin and delicate lines are often part of the vibe. However, there has been a rise in chunkier bands. Cigar-style bands are those which are wide and flat, encompassing the finger effortlessly.

Thicker bands are perfect for standing out and looking intentional, whilst still being a meaningful piece of jewellery. Some couples are opting for a single, thicker band to serve as both an engagement and a wedding ring, leaning into the desire for conscious consumption.