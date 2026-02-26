The Antibiotic Dentists Still Prescribe—And the Risks Patients Don’t Know

Most individuals don’t anticipate having to deal with the dangers of a strong antibiotic in a dental chair. It has a subtle scent of mint polish and antibacterial. The light above hums. Almost casually, a prescription is written at the conclusion of a visit. Perhaps the dentist would say, “Just in case.” Clindamycin is frequently the “just in case” medication.

In dentistry, clindamycin is still a frequently given antibiotic, particularly for individuals who claim to be allergic to penicillins. It makes logical on paper. It’s wide-ranging. Many of the germs linked to oral illnesses are covered by it. It has been in use for many years. However, many patients are unaware of the risk that lies beneath that familiarity.

Category Details Antibiotic in Question Clindamycin Common Dental Use Alternative for patients reporting penicillin allergy Major Risk Severe Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infection Broader Issue Antibiotic resistance (AMR) Public Health Reference https://www.cdc.gov/antibiotic-use

Clindamycin has a well-established link to severe Clostridium difficile infection, or C. diff, which is a potentially fatal kind of colitis. The infection can sometimes result in extended hospital stays. It can be lethal in rare but genuine cases.

The disconnect is difficult to ignore. a standard extraction of a tooth. An antibiotic for precaution. A few weeks later, a patient who had little to do with the initial tooth issue was suffering from crippling diarrhea, dehydration, and inflammation.

Antibiotics are prescribed by dentists to treat and prevent infections. However, surgical intervention—drainage, cleaning, and extraction—rather than systemic antibiotics is the most effective way to treat the majority of dental and periodontal illnesses. In fact, oral antibiotics have very few dental indications. Prescriptions are still being written, though.

Habit is a contributing factor. Like many other medical specialties, dentistry has historically relied on empirical prescribing, which involves selecting brief courses of broad-spectrum medications based on typical bacterial patterns rather than particular cultures. It works well. It is recognizable. Antimicrobial resistance is also a result of it.

Antibiotic abuse and overuse have contributed to the emergence of resistant organisms. Microbes are fast adapters. Broad-spectrum agents become less effective. Antimicrobial resistance is one of the biggest hazards to public health in our day and age, according to the World Health Organization. Every unneeded prescription counts in that situation.

Compared to other antibiotics, clindamycin has a higher correlation with C. diff infection, which has attracted special attention. Experts in infectious diseases have pushed dentists to reevaluate its regular usage, particularly in light of safer substitutes.

The situation is complex for people who report having penicillin allergies. According to studies, up to 90% of persons who think they have a penicillin allergy turn out not to have one. However, they carry that title into adulthood, having been given it frequently as children. Dentists may use clindamycin by default because they are afraid about causing a response.

It’s possible that this response is no longer necessary. More recent recommendations recommend using other antibiotics with reduced risk profiles for C. diff when necessary and, whenever feasible, verifying actual allergies. Local dental care without the use of antibiotics is often adequate. However, practice has a strong inertia.

On a soggy Tuesday afternoon at a suburban dental office, a patient completing a root canal is handed a prescription with little conversation. No malice is present. No carelessness. only the conviction that avoiding infection is preferable to taking a chance on it. However, prevention comes with costs.

Antibiotics frequently upset the natural bacterial balance in the stomach, which leads to C. diff infections. Mild discomfort might develop into fever, persistent diarrhea, and excruciating abdominal pain. It’s hard to overlook the irony that a medication intended to prevent illness actually causes another.

Some dentists are skeptical about the actual extent of the risk. Prescriptions for clindamycin have decreased recently, and public awareness is growing. However, it is still in use, especially when patients have a penicillin allergy.

Education is important. According to some study, dental school courses do not adequately teach antibiotic stewardship. Prescriptions are also influenced by social factors, such as patient expectations, time restraints, and litigation anxiety. Whether or not enough has changed is still up for debate.

Antibiotics are not intrinsically harmful, according to the larger lesson. Every day, they save lives. However, their strength necessitates moderation. Only when a systemic infection is clearly visible may dentists make a difference by administering the appropriate medication at the appropriate dosage.

It appears that dentistry is at a turning point as a result of the gradual change in prescribing practices. Either adopt more stringent stewardship or stick to inherited practices.

Awareness is important for patients. questioning the need for an antibiotic. looking for alternatives. asking about the dangers.

The antibiotics that dentists continue to recommend are not inherently bad. It serves as a reminder that even seemingly insignificant medical choices have consequences. And sometimes the questions that are asked before taking the first medication are the most crucial ones.