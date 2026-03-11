13 Celebrities Who Are Quietly Moving to Tax-Free Cities in the U.S

On a tranquil evening along the beachfront in Miami, luxurious mansions shine softly under palm trees while security gates quietly glide open for black SUVs. The scene—wealth, seclusion, ocean air—feels almost cinematic. However, something else is happening here, something less obvious but more significant.

In recent years, an increasing number of celebrities and extremely affluent people have been relocating to states without personal income taxes from established cultural centers like New York and Los Angeles. Tennessee, Texas, and Florida are now hotspots for that movement. The math is hard to ignore, but the reasons are rarely expressed directly in interviews. Tens of millions of dollars can be saved in certain situations.

Category Details Topic Celebrity relocation trends in the United States Key Drivers Tax savings, privacy, real estate opportunities High-Tax States Being Left California, New York, Massachusetts Tax-Free States Gaining Residents Florida, Texas, Tennessee Notable Locations Indian Creek Village, Miami, Nashville Economic Context No personal state income tax in several states Example New Residents Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, Elon Musk Reference Source https://www.irs.gov

Take Jeff Bezos, who moved his main home to Indian Creek Village, popularly known as the “Billionaire Bunker.” There are only a few dozen houses on the tiny island, but it is surrounded by sea, closely guarded, and rapidly populated by people with wealth comparable to that of small countries.

Tom Brady, a former NFL player, has also established himself in Florida. Supermodel Gisele Bündchen, his ex-partner, also made her home in the same state. On paper, the relocation could appear to be a lifestyle choice—sunshine, waterfront real estate, the occasional yacht gliding silently into Biscayne Bay. However, tax policy remains mostly unnoticed.

When someone makes hundreds of millions via endorsements, commercial endeavors, or investments, Florida’s policy of not charging state income tax becomes very alluring. That gap is significant for celebrities whose salaries vary significantly from year to year.

Mark Zuckerberg, the most well-known figure in Silicon Valley, bought real estate in Miami, suggesting that the tech industry may be considering similar regional changes. Actor Sylvester Stallone, meantime, gained notoriety when he purportedly moved from the hills of Los Angeles to the coastline of Florida and departed California forever.

For many years, being close to Los Angeles was necessary for success in the entertainment industry. A gravitational force was created by production firms, agencies, and film studios. However, that link has been weakened by technology. Many celebrities can live far from Hollywood without interfering with their jobs because to streaming services, remote production, and international media networks.

Elon Musk, a well-known entrepreneur, relocated there a number of years ago, claiming changes in his lifestyle and business strategy. The similar financial benefit is available in Texas as well: there is no state income tax. Austin has begun to draw innovators, investors, and performers due to its expanding technology environment. Tennessee, meanwhile, has subtly surfaced as an additional travel destination.

Music, media, and finance are becoming more and more intertwined in Nashville. Kathie Lee Gifford, a television celebrity, moved there along with a number of other celebrities attracted by the area’s creative culture and reduced tax obligations.

Even business families are making similar decisions. Lynsi Snyder relocated her family and business to Tennessee, citing regulatory requirements in addition to taxation. Then there are the more subdued moves.

Scott Baio, an actor, moved to Florida from California. Supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber built residences close to Miami. Even political families have made Indian Creek Island their home, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Certain actions seem strategic. Some seem more intimate. However, taken as a whole, they show a larger trend: wealth is concentrated in areas that provide privacy and financial efficiency.

Another aspect that is rarely emphasized in public is security. With specialized police forces and restricted access highways, communities like Indian Creek function almost like private governments. That degree of control is a kind of quiet luxury for international celebrities who are used to receiving continual attention. However, there are concerns about the trend.

What will happen to the surrounding cultural ecosystems if affluent citizens keep moving out of high-tax states? Density, or the coming together of professional and creative networks in one location, has long been a source of prosperity for Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and New York finance. Then again, the adjustment may not be fully permanent.

Some celebrities still have properties in several places, splitting their time between peaceful homes, business centers, and shooting sites. Even though Florida has tax benefits, Los Angeles is still a major hub for movie production. Global finance is still dominated by New York. Therefore, strategy rather than abandonment may be reflected in the migration.

However, it’s hard to ignore the subtle indicators when strolling through Nashville’s quickly developing districts or along Miami’s waterfront: the rise in security patrols, the expansion of private schools, and the construction of new luxury residences.