BROXO Updates Its Brand After More Than 100 Years in Water Treatment Salt

BROXO, one of Europe’s leading water treatment salt brands, has announced a brand refresh that marks nearly a century of work in water softening.

BROXO sits within Hengelo Salt Specialties and Mariager Salt Specialties, both part of Groupe Salins, which is based in Clichy, France. The brand has spent over 100 years supplying premium vacuum salt to professional water treatment systems across Europe.

BROXO salt comes from high-purity vacuum salt drawn from underground salt caverns in the Netherlands and Denmark. In the Netherlands, the salt is pressed into briquettes and tablets, as well as specialist grades for water softening. With a sodium chloride purity of 99.9% and very low calcium and magnesium levels, BROXO ranks among the highest quality salts on the market.

The salt regenerates ion exchange resins in water softening systems, which strip calcium and magnesium from water. This stops limescale from building up in pipes, heating systems, dishwashers, and industrial plant. In industrial settings, good water softening cuts energy use, lowers maintenance needs, and keeps operations running well.

The brand refresh sharpens BROXO’s core identity and strengthens the colours, assets, and visual style that customers have known for years. The new look reflects the brand’s history and its plans for the European market going forward.

“BROXO has been a leader in its segment for over 100 years. This refresh is about returning to our core strengths: quality, reliability, and consistency while modernising how we present ourselves to the market,” says Nico Basson, Segment Marketing Manager Water & Retail Products. “We are building on a strong foundation and preparing the brand for continued growth.”

BROXO serves restaurants, hotels, commercial buildings, and industrial operators that depend on high-performance water softening systems.

About

BROXO is a brand of Salt Specialties which is a part of Groupe Salins, one of the largest salt producers in Europe. The French group has existed for more than 160 years and currently employs approximately 2,200 people worldwide.