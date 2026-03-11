As Gold Prices Soar, High-Net-Worth Investors Rush to Sell Jewelry to Fabrikant & Miller

The price of gold has been on a tear in early 2026, pushing past previous highs and hovering around $5,100 to $5,200 per ounce as of mid-March. The precious metal briefly touched records above $5,500 earlier this year before settling into this elevated range amid ongoing global jitters. For people with old family jewelry—think gold chains, antique brooches, estate pieces, or even just accumulated coins and bars—this price spike turns dusty heirlooms into real cash opportunities.

As gold prices have continued to rise, many high-net-worth folks are taking serious notice. Inherited items that sat in safe deposit boxes for years are suddenly worth way more than anyone expected. Selling at these levels can free up serious money for reinvesting, covering expenses, or just locking in gains before any pullback.

What’s behind the recent run? A mix of familiar and newer pressures globally. From geopolitical stuff like the Greenland dispute—where tariff threats flew against European allies over U.S. interest in the territory—sent investors scrambling for safety. To the unusual DOJ probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell over Fed building renovations and congressional testimony, which rattled confidence in central bank independence. In addition, lower rates, ongoing inflation worries, and steady buying from central banks and ETFs keep the momentum going.

Analysts at investment firms like J.P. Morgan has been revising forecasts upward; they now see potential for $6,300 by year-end 2026, with some longer-term calls even higher if demand stays strong. The metal’s up over 75% year-over-year in spots, one of the bigger rallies on record.

For family heirlooms, the timing just feels more right. Gold jewelry, especially from names like Cartier or Tiffany, often sells for more than just melt weight, as gold buyers factor in design, craftsmanship, and rarity. Even plain gold pieces benefit hugely from the increase in spot prices too. The price move in gold now lets you diversify out of a single asset, reduce storage/insurance headaches, or fund whatever comes next in your life.

Investors should note that taxes matter too. If the gold is inherited, you get a stepped-up basis at the value when the original owner passed away. That cuts capital gains way down. Profits get taxed as collectibles—up to 28% max, based on your tax bracket. No federal inheritance tax unless the estate was huge (over about $13 million now), though you should definitely check out your state’s tax rules.

