The airport exchange bureau quoted €1,000 for £818. On the high street two days earlier, the same transaction would have returned £182 more. But the flight boards in 90 minutes, the card’s been declined, and suddenly the worst rate available becomes the only option.

Nearly a third of travellers—31%—now report being caught out by unexpected holiday travel fees, according to data from Dragonpass, the global travel benefits platform serving more than 40 million members. The culprits aren’t dramatic: a forgotten eSIM activation, an unverified card setting, a misconfigured roaming toggle. Yet each oversight triggers expensive workarounds at the worst possible moment, when airports are crowded, time is scarce, and alternatives have evaporated.

Twenty-four per cent of UK holidaymakers travel without insurance, Dragonpass found, meaning common disruptions—missed connections, lost luggage, medical incidents—fall entirely onto personal budgets. When something goes wrong at peak pricing, the cost multiplies. A missed flight? That’s £100 to £110 per passenger just to rebook, before factoring in knock-on accommodation or same-day fare premiums. Add a tight layover or complex terminal transfer, and a single delay can unravel an entire itinerary.

The problem has intensified as travel itself has grown more complex. Unbundled airline services, proliferating payment technologies, and the shift toward emerging destinations—28% of Brits now actively seek lesser-known locations, the data shows—have created more opportunities for planning gaps to become expensive mistakes. Unfamiliar destinations heighten the likelihood travellers will default to unplanned purchases, often at inflated on-the-spot pricing.

Dragonpass, valued at $1 billion and operating across six countries, has a vested interest in highlighting these pain points. Founded in 2005, the company powers loyalty programmes for major financial players including Visa Airport Companion, Mastercard Travel Pass, and Revolut’s lounge access. Its solutions—eSIM setup, fast-track security lanes, lounge access—are embedded in partnerships with over 200 banks, card issuers, and telecoms providers.

Which means the diagnosis comes with a product pitch.

Still, the cost breakdowns reveal genuine friction points. Currency exchange at airports versus high street bureaux: a £182 difference per €1,000. Card declines abroad forcing emergency withdrawals at punitive rates. Background apps chewing through data allowances because the default SIM wasn’t switched after landing. These aren’t hypothetical scenarios—they’re recurring patterns reported by travellers who thought they’d prepared adequately.

Andrew Harrison-Chinn, Business Leader at Dragonpass, positions the issue as a planning deficit rather than a spending problem. The company’s recommended fixes skew toward its own infrastructure: pre-installed eSIMs activated on stable Wi-Fi before departure, verified card settings confirmed with banks ahead of travel, insurance secured before booking, fast-track security to protect tight departure windows.

Some of this is sound travel hygiene. Some is upselling.

The insurance gap, though, deserves scrutiny. Nearly one in four travellers flying uninsured isn’t just a coverage issue—it’s a financial exposure that compounds when things go wrong. Common incidents that might cost £50 to resolve with insurance can spiral into £500 outlays without it, particularly in destinations where medical costs or replacement logistics run high.

Peak travel periods amplify every vulnerability. Airport capacity pressures, staffing shortages, and longer security queues all increase the probability that small delays snowball into missed departures. Fast-track security—one of Dragonpass’s core offerings across its 1,300-plus lounge network—becomes less about convenience and more about risk mitigation when the difference between making a gate and missing it carries a three-figure penalty.

The broader fintech and travel tech landscape has taken notice. Traditional credit card issuers like American Express and legacy airline loyalty schemes face growing competition from platforms like Dragonpass, which bundle travel perks into banking products rather than requiring dedicated travel cards. Revolut’s lounge access, powered by Dragonpass, exemplifies the shift: travel benefits now arrive via everyday spending accounts, not premium credit cards with annual fees.

Yet the solutions don’t eliminate the underlying complexity—they simply monetise managing it. Travellers either absorb the cost of disorganisation through last-minute purchases and emergency fixes, or they pay upfront for services designed to smooth those friction points. Either way, the bill arrives.

The data suggests a planning problem becoming structural. As more Brits venture toward emerging destinations without the infrastructure familiarity of established tourist hubs, the margin for error shrinks. A missed SIM activation in Lisbon might be inconvenient. In Tbilisi or Tirana, it could mean hours without maps, transport apps, or access to booking confirmations.

Dragonpass, headquartered in the UK with offices in Manchester and London, has expanded aggressively into the US, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and China. Its plug-and-play loyalty technology—APIs, SDKs, white-label integrations—allows banks and telecoms providers to bolt travel benefits onto existing customer bases without building infrastructure from scratch. The model scales quickly, which explains the 40 million member base and the partnerships with financial giants like Visa and Mastercard.

What remains unclear is whether these platforms reduce the disorganisation tax or simply redistribute it. Travellers who remember to activate eSIMs, verify card settings, purchase insurance, and arrive early benefit. Those who don’t still pay the penalty—and possibly subscription fees on top.

For now, the pattern holds. Small oversights trigger avoidable costs. Last-minute fixes arrive at premium rates. And the gap between prepared travellers and everyone else widens with each added layer of travel technology.

The question isn’t whether disorganisation costs money. The question is who profits when it does.