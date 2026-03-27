Winter is one of the most rewarding times to travel, yet it also requires the most careful planning. Whether you are dreaming of snow-capped mountains, festive European streets, or cosy countryside retreats, a little preparation goes a long way. Here is how to make your winter holiday truly memorable.

Choose the perfect winter destination

The first step is matching your destination to the kind of experience you are after. According toTripadvisor, more than half of Brits plan a winter holiday each year, with 38% travelling internationally and nearly half saying they want to make lasting memories with loved ones. City breaks, festive markets, winter sun escapes and Alpine adventures all make the shortlist, meaning there is genuinely something for every traveller. The key is deciding early because popular destinations and accommodation fill quickly once the season gets underway.

Make the most of seasonal activities

Winter offers a range of experiences that simply cannot be replicated at any other time of year. Christmas markets, Northern Lights tours, ice-skating rinks and wellness retreats all draw visitors to destinations they might otherwise overlook. For those with a taste for the slopes, a La Rosiere ski holiday offers an ideal blend of reliable snow, family-friendly pistes and charming mountain ambience, with the added bonus of skiing across the French-Italian border on a single lift pass. Whether you are a seasoned skier or trying snowboarding for the first time, choosing a resort that caters to your level makes all the difference.

Plan for better value

Cost remains a top concern for British travellers, and winter holidays can be expensive if bookings are left too late. Travelling in January or early February, outside of school holidays, typically brings significant savings on flights and accommodation. Package deals that bundle flights, transfers and lodging often offer better overall value than booking each element separately, and many providers offer early-booking discounts that reward those who plan ahead. Comparing accommodation types, from self-catering apartments to bed and breakfast options, can also reveal considerable price differences for broadly similar experiences.

Prepare for safe and comfortable travel

Packing correctly for winter travel is often underestimated. Layering is essential in cold climates, and waterproof outer layers matter far more than most people anticipate. Besides clothing, travel insurance is non-negotiable, particularly for activity-based holidays. The ABI reports that medical expenses accounted for 34% of all travel insurance claims in 2024, with an average payout of £1,528, and winter sports add-ons are essential for anyone heading to the slopes, as standard policies do not cover mountain rescue or equipment loss. Buying insurance as soon as you book protects you from the moment of purchase, not just once you arrive.

With the right destination, a clear plan and sensible preparation, a winter holiday can be one of the most rewarding breaks of the year.